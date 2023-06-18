FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Both sides came into Gillette Stadium hot on Saturday night. The Revs hadn’t lost a home game all season, while Orlando City SC had picked up points in six straight. But neither team was whole – Orlando had five regular starters absent from the lineup, while New England’s star goalkeeper Djordje Petrović was overseas on international duty with Serbia. Backup goalie Earl Edwards Jr. was able to hold down the fort while three different Revolution players scored in the second half to propel the home side to a 3-1 win. New England is now 9-3-6 and in third place in the Eastern Conference.

Below are three takeaways from the match:

1) A Tale of Two Halves

A consistent downpour on Saturday night couldn’t deter over 21,000 fans from flooding into Gillette Stadium. These loyal supporters were rewarded with a whopping one shot on goal in the first half, a sloppy period where Orlando’s defensive-heavy tactics led to a rather inconclusive first 45 minutes of action. Much to the excitement of the sopping wet but still rambunctious home crowd, the Revs were able to break open the game after the halftime whistle. The first goal came off of the foot of midfielder Emmanuel Boateng, a beautiful half-volley from the top of the box in the 51st minute. Gustavo Bou doubled their lead nearly 20 minutes later with another highlight-worthy goal and the forward assisted captain Carlos Gil on a blistering counterattack to put the game away in the 85th minute.

2) Earl Edwards Jr. Plays Stand-In Role to Near Perfection

It’s not easy to step in for a player who many consider the league’s best keeper, but veteran Earl Edwards Jr. looked comfortable in the wet conditions. Afterwards, Gil complimented the play of Edwards Jr. “Obviously he was our goalkeeper last year,” Gil said. “He’s always ready to play.”

Edwards Jr., who went to watch his daughter’s dance recital earlier in the day, made his first start of the year in front of his family. His biggest moment of the game came in the 63rd minute when made a spectacular save, diving to his left to deny Martin Ojeda’s shot. Petrović is expected to return next week but the team should feel confident in their backup keeper.

3) Revs Historically Strong at Home

New England has yet to lose at home through nine games with six wins and three ties. This matches the club’s longest unbeaten streak to start a season in their 27 years of existence, tying the 2005 and 2015 teams who also began 6-0-3. Those two teams both dropped their tenth home game of the season. This year’s version can make history on June 24.

Looking Ahead:

New England will be heavy favorites entering Saturday night’s match with lowly Toronto F.C. Toronto sits in thirteenth place in the East at 3-5-10. Toronto will be playing on shortened rest following a trip to Cincinnati for a mid-week tilt on Wednesday. The Revs won the first meeting back in early May, when Bobby Wood and DeJuan Jones found their way into the score sheet in a 2-0 win. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.