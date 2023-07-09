(WPRI) – On Saturday night, New England scratched and clawed through 90 minutes against the New York Red Bulls, down one goal going into three minutes of stoppage time. That’s where defender Andrew Farrell decided to take matters into his own hands. Farrell, the club’s all-time leader in games and minutes played, has just two goals to his name in his 11-year Revolution career. What seemed to be his third came off of a corner that was headed out of the box. Farrell connected cleanly with his right foot to guide the ball into the far corner of the net. Initially, the Revs believed they secured a 2-2 draw. Instead, the goal was waved off after Video Assisted Review (VAR) showed an offsides Revs player interfered with the Red Bulls goalkeeper view. The final whistle blew minutes later, with many still left wondering why the goal was called back.

Below are three takeaways from the match:

Arena vs. The Referees

When Farrell’s goal was disallowed, Revolution Twitter exploded. New England fans and players alike were upset with the call, perhaps none more so than head Coach Bruce Arena. “They said [Giacomo] Vrioni was interfering with the goalkeeper. I think with the Red Bull player deflecting the ball, the goal should be allowed.”

Arena believes the Revolution have drawn the short end of the stick this season.

“That’s the third time this year we’ve had a goal taken away on a VAR interpretation.”

That wasn’t the only issue Arena took with the refereeing on Saturday night. Midfielder Latif Blessing was sent off in the 60th minute for a late challenge, leaving the Revolution down a man for the final 30 minutes of the game. “Latif’s red (card) was pretty soft,” Arena said postgame. “Obviously, when you see the game that referee had, nothing should surprise you.”

A Bad Call or Not…

One moment of poor refereeing can overshadow an entire game but when it comes down to it, even Arena knew his team didn’t deserve the result on the road. “It was a poor game, poor quality. I think the conditions were tough,” Arena said. “We didn’t play well. What more can you say?”

Defender Brandon Bye, who headed home the Revolution’s only goal to level the game at 1-1 in the 76th minute, said the battle his team showed in the second half was a positive takeaway. “In the first half we really just weren’t understanding the game, and then once we got a man down, guys fought, guys battled, you can take something from that,” Bye said. “You learn something from every game, win, loss, or tie, you always learn something, so we have some takeaways, but we have to bounce back.”

The Revs Need Their Captain

The Revolution entered Saturday without their captain and leading scorer, Carles Gil. Gil was suspended for one game due to an accumulation of yellow cards, picking up his fifth of the season in New England’s previous game at F.C. Cincinnati. The team missed Gil’s attacking creativity. “Your team is better when your best player is on the field, in any sport,” Arena said. “So, we’re not going to have the same quality when Carles isn’t on the field.”

If Gil isn’t the best player on this New England Revolution, he’s certainly one of two: he and goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic were announced as MLS All-Stars this week. This is Gil’s third straight selection. The captain, who’s scored seven goals and registered nine assists, is scheduled to return to the lineup on Wednesday.

Looking Ahead:

Despite the loss, New England is back home for its next match on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The Revs have yet to lose at home this season (7-0-3). Fifth place Atlanta United will enter Gillette Stadium at 9-8-5 with hopes of ending the Revs’ best home start in franchise history. United has struggled on the road this year winning just two of their 11 matches. The teams played to a 3-3 draw in late May.