FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – There is no question about it: soccer legend Lionel Messi stole headlines leading up to the Revolution’s game against Inter Miami on Saturday night. Having just announced his intentions to sign with Miami days before, Messi had a shot at being the top story of this match without even being in the stadium. The Argentinian didn’t make his MLS debut on Saturday night, but fans at Gillette Stadium were still graced with a masterful performance as an undersized attacker wearing the number 10 on his back stole the show. The Revolution’s Carles Gil scored once and assisted twice, leading his side to a 3-1 victory in front of over 36,000 fans.

Below are three main takeaways from the match:

Carles Gil

Only two years removed from his MVP campaign, the midfielder is quietly putting together another stellar season. His three goal contributions against Miami puts him at six goals and seven assists for the season, stats that align him with the league’s elite attackers. Gil’s combined thirteen goals and assists rank fifth in the entire MLS. He scored the Revs’ opener on Saturday from the penalty spot. Less than ten minutes later, Gil’s corner kick was redirected by Matt Polster into the back of the net, doubling New England’s lead. Bobby Wood added to the scoring in the 51st minute after receiving a long through ball from Gil and applying a calm finish towards the near post. Gil has been described as the engine of this New England Revolution team, and he kept them running on Saturday night. “He’s always good,” head coach Bruce Arena said when asked about Gil’s performance postgame. “You can copy that for the next seventeen games as well. It’s going to be the same comment probably. He’s always good.”

Revs Are Getting Healthier

One storyline that’s been consistent throughout this season for New England has been injuries. The Revs lost young midfielder Dylan Borrero for the season to a torn ACL in the end of April and are still months away from the return of starting center back Henry Kessler (hamstring). More recently, things seem to be trending in a more positive direction. Forward Gustavo Bou made his first start since early April on Saturday and played 65 minutes. His teammate Matt Polster said “[Bou] has been consistent when he’s healthy and he’s playing. I think he raised the level of this team.”

For additional help, Arena said he’s expecting defender Brandon Bye and Noel Buck to return to the lineup next week. Bye has missed the last four games due to a sore shoulder and the young Buck has been held out of the last two with a left leg injury. If the Revolution can get healthy, this team is primed for a strong second half of the season and a push toward the playoffs.

Mixed-Bag Performance at Home Ends Skid

Despite the win against a bottom tier squad, Arena’s postgame evaluation was not reflective of the final score. “That was not pretty,” he said. “The third goal was big, and I think our guys played after that like the game was over. The changes we made in the game didn’t help us at all. That was disappointing.”

The Revs remain unbeaten at home this season. It was a much-needed result since New England was winless in its previous five games. It managed to get back in the win column in front of 36,000+ fans – the most for a regular season game at Gillette since July 2018.

Looking ahead:

The Revs continue their homestand June 17 against Orlando City SC at 7:30 p.m. The visitors will enter unbeaten in their last six matches. Orlando City is coming off back-to-back wins against the NY Red Bulls and Colorado Rapids and sit in seventh in the Eastern Conference. The Revs are in fourth, four points above Orlando City.