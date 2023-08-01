FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Revolution announced Tuesday that head coach Bruce Arena has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation by Major League Soccer.

Arena is accused of making “insensitive and inappropriate remarks,” according to the team.

“The organization takes any allegations of workplace misconduct extremely seriously and is working closely with the League and fully cooperating with its investigation,” the team said.

Arena, 71, has been with the Revolution since 2019. He’s one of the winningest coaches in MLS history, holding records for most wins all time and most titles. In 2021, the team set the single-season points record with 73.