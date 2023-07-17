FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Nearly 30,000 fans flooded Gillette Stadium on Saturday night and the New England Revolution made sure to put on a show. The Revs put four goals by D.C. United’s all-star keeper, tying their highest scoring game of the campaign. The barrage of goals was highlighted by former D.C. midfielder Ian Harkes, who scored two on Saturday night in only his third appearance for New England.

Below are three takeaways from the match:

Harkes Shines Against Former Club

It’s been a whirlwind of a first couple weeks for Ian Harkes in New England. The midfielder had a strong home debut on Wednesday, drawing praise from Bruce Arena postgame, and his pair of goals on Saturday might have cemented his place in Arena’s starting lineup moving forward. “It was a really good performance,” Arena said. “I thought he [Harkes] and Matt Polster played very well in the central part of midfield, and obviously two goals by Ian is very good.”

Harkes said postgame that he was just happy to get on the scoresheet, and in doing so he tied an interesting name on New England’s all-time scoring leaders list – his father John Harkes, who managed two goals in his three seasons with the Revolution from 1999-2001. After a two-year stint with D.C. United ending in 2018, the younger Harkes says he’s glad to be back stateside with the Revs after a four year stint in Scotland. “The group has been great. I finished the season over in Scotland and I wanted to get back into a league and find a team right away. Thankfully, I found a group like the Revolution,” Harkes said about his MLS return. “The way they’re playing, really strong side. I was just very blessed and happy to be a part of the group and brought in.”

Carles Gil Takes Over League Lead in Assists

While Harkes stole headlines with his scoring outburst, Revs captain Carles Gil was once again the engine that kept the team running, pulling the strings all night to tally two assists. Along with his singular helper on Wednesday, Gil now has registered 12 assists on the season – putting him at the top of the MLS. Gil’s chemistry with New England’s newest addition has been instant, something Harkes alluded to postgame. “He’s [Gil] a tremendous player, so I think if you give him the ball in the right moments and then move off of him, he’ll find you.”

Gil’s second assist of the night was a link-up play with Harkes that the midfielder finished in style, but his first showed more of Gil’s pure ability as a passer. In the 45th minute, Gil lofted a perfect ball into the box for forward Gustavo Bou to head into the D.C. United goal. “The ball that he picked out for Gustavo was world class,” Harkes said after.

The league’s best will get a chance to enjoy service from the Revs captain on Wednesday night, when Gil and company face European giant Arsenal F.C. in the 2023 MLS All-Star game. D.C. United manager Wayne Rooney will be coaching the MLS All-Star team, and after having front row seats to the Carles Gil show on Saturday night, it may be tough to keep the midfielder out of his starting lineup. Keep an eye on Revs goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic as well, who has a strong case to start in net after pitching a shutout.

Despite Adversity, Revs in Great Spot

With a break coming up in the MLS regular season, the Revolution’s recent run of good form has pushed them to second place in the Eastern Conference. New England is 12-4-7 on the season, and still undefeated at home with nine wins and three draws. Arena praised his team after the match Saturday for battling through the adversity they’ve faced up to this point. “We’ve had a rough 23 games with injuries, suspensions and [international] call-ups,” Arena said. “Our guys have hung in there and have done well. I give them a lot of credit; they’ve done a good job.”

The good form will need to continue when regular season play resumes if New England wants to keep pace in a crowded top of the East. Current Supporters Shield favorites Cincinnati F.C. are eight points clear of the second place Revs, the same gap separating New England from seventh-place Atlanta United.

Looking Ahead:

The Revolution won’t be playing another regular season game until late August, as the MLS will take a month-long pause for the first ever Leagues Cup. This World Cup style tournament features all MLS and Liga MX (the top division in Mexico) teams in an annual competition that has high stakes – the top three finishers securing Concacaf Champions League spots for next season. This change doesn’t equal any time off for the Revs though, as they open up this competition next Saturday on the road against the New York Red Bulls. New England has lost its last three games against NYRB, including a 2-1 loss earlier this month. They’ll try to buck that trend and continue their good form when the match is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.