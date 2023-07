FOXBORO (WPRI) – Two goals in the opening nine minutes was all the offense the New England Revolution needed on Wednesday night in their 2-1 win over visiting Atlanta United. The Revs are now 8-0-3 at home, extending the home unbeaten streak to 11 games, the longest in franchise history.

The Revs are now all alone in second place in the Eastern Conference with 40 points. They are back at home on Saturday July 15 against D.C. United at 7:30 p.m.