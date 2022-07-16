You can still get these Prime Day bestsellers on sale

Although some business insiders say Amazon has already had its heyday, today the company released a press announcement stating “Prime Day 2022 was the biggest Prime Day event ever.” According to the retail giant, “Prime members worldwide saved over $1.7 billion—more than any other Prime Day event.”

The good news for shoppers who missed this year’s celebration is the sales have not ended. Many of the bestselling Prime Day products are still available at a discount. Whether you are interested in robotic vacuum or Amazon Echo devices, you can still save a significant amount of money by taking advantage of the following deals.

Prime Day bestsellers that are still on sale

Echo Show 5: 53% off

Amazon products are always some of the bestselling products on Prime Day. This year was no exception. The Echo Show 5 is a tool that can stand alone and allow you to call friends, stream videos, read the news and more. Or you can use it as your smart home hub to control everything from your thermostat to your alarm system with your voice.

LG OLED C1 Series 48-Inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV: 47% off

LG’s OLED has over 8 million pixels and can produce over a billion colors to give you an unparalleled viewing experience. With the built-in AI, the picture and sound adjust automatically to deliver the best experience, depending on the scenes and genre. The TV also has a game optimizer and an auto low-latency mode, so you have the best gaming experience as well.

Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: 37% off

If you need a new TV, it’s not too late to save. This 4K UHD model is currently 37% off, making it just $189.99. You can use the Alexa remote to search for programs, play music, control smart home devices and more. With the built-in Fire TV, you can access over one million movies and TV show episodes via your favorite streaming apps.

Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case: 35% off

Tozo had one of the top-selling products on Prime Day this year. The company’s earbuds cost a fraction of other brand-name devices yet still deliver a robust sound. Pairing is intuitive, and the devices can last up to six hours per charge. The IPX8 rating means these earbuds are waterproof up to three feet deep for 30 minutes, so sweating during an intense workout is not a concern.

iRobot Roomba 692: 17% off

The Roomba is a top-selling product on Prime Day yearly. This particular model has a three-stage cleaning system, an edge-sweeping brush and dual multi-surface brushes that provide a deep clean on both carpet and hardwood floors.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case: 32% off

If you want the best, you can still get it at a considerable discount. These Apple AirPods have features, such as adaptive EQ and spatial audio, that you cannot find in other earbuds. Additionally, you get an active noise-canceling mode and a transparency mode that you can use in situations where it is important to hear what is happening in your environment.

Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum: 28% off

The Roomba isn’t the only robotic vacuum that was a consumer favorite this year. Shark’s AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum was also a top seller on Prime Day. The HEPA filter is great for households with pets and the self-emptying base means you can forget about vacuuming for up to 30 days at a time.

Mellanni Extra Deep Pocket Twin XL Sheet Set: 25% off

Mellanni’s luxury sheet set really made an impression on shoppers this year. It was one of the most popular items sold on Prime Day. These sheets are designed for an extra-deep mattress and are made using double-brushed 1800 collection microfiber, so the sheets are as durable as they are comfortable.

iRobot Roomba i7+: 24% off

The high-end Roomba i7+ has 10 times the suction power of the company’s other top-selling models in the 600 series. This intelligent device learns the layout of your home and creates a collection of smart maps so it can efficiently clean every inch of your floor. However, if you ever have a spill, you can simply tell the device to target a specific area, such as “Roomba, clean under the kitchen table.”

Echo Dot (4th Gen): 20% off

Amazon’s Echo products have been a bestseller every Prime Day. This year, the Echo Dot (4th Gen) was the Echo device that consumers wanted the most. If you missed your chance to buy the popular smart speaker, you can still get one for just $39.99.

