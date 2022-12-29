Which RC boat is best?

Some say those who love the water and everything about it should have been born with gills. For those that fall under this banner but can’t afford the typically high cost of water sports or don’t have a large body of water available to them, an RC boat is a great gift.

The best RC boat is the Force1 Velocity RC High-Speed Racing Boat. This RC boat is the perfect watercraft for both entry-level interests and high-performance needs with an incredible top speed of 20 mph and a high durability and ease of control.

What to know before you buy an RC boat

Types of RC boats

Scale RC boats: This type of RC boat focuses on precise historical accuracy. They aren’t intended to be the fastest options available but to be the most impressive looking.

RC sailboats: This RC boat uses no fuel source of any kind, relying on their controllable sails, rudder and the wind. You’ll need to understand how sailboats use the wind to find success with these RC boats, but in return, they require much less maintenance.

RC powerboats: Think of a standard powerboat and you’ve got the picture for what RC powerboats are. Speedy and slim, there are two subcategories of RC powerboats: racing boats and sports boats. The racing boats are, as the name suggests, meant for high octane and often professional-grade racing. Sport boats are ideal if you’re looking for casual fun. They can be powered by one of several power types.

Power options

Batteries: Battery-powered RC boats are the easiest to maintain and use, and they’re very quiet as well. They can also be used indoors since they don’t give off fumes from burning fuel, but their batteries rarely last much longer than a few minutes.

Gas: Existing between batteries and nitro are the gas-powered RC boats. They tend to be middle of the road in maintenance and expense while tending to be a little slower than other fuel typed RC boats.

Nitro: These are the beasts of the RC boating world. They are incredibly fast and responsive, with an ability to be fine-tuned by the owner. However, they’re equally loud, very difficult to maintain and nitro as a fuel is very expensive to purchase.

Hull type

The last consideration is hull type, of which there are generally three: monohulls, catamarans and hydroplanes. For more information on hull types for RC boats, visit the RC boat buying guide from BestReviews.

What to look for in a quality RC boat

Speed

RC boats today can reach truly blistering speeds. We’re talking about maximums of 50 mph and even faster. Those speeds are intended for use in professional RC boat races. For most casual enthusiasts, it’s typically a good idea to keep your top speeds around 20 mph. For the especially young, you can find RC boats with speeds of only 5 mph.

Ease of use

You won’t have any fun if you’re struggling to control your RC boat. If you’re new to the activity or just trying to have some easygoing fun, look for an RC boat with simple and responsive controls; leave the intricate knobs and buttons for the professional racers.

How much you can expect to spend on an RC boat

There are some expensive RC boat options available, with the highest costs reaching a few thousand dollars for professional racing quality construction and features. Outside of this high bar, you can find RC boats for around $100, or even as cheap as $15.

RC boat FAQ

How should you properly store an RC boat when you’re not using it?

A. Best storage practices for your RC boat are as simple as keeping it in a temperature-controlled area that’s devoid of moisture. If you don’t plan on using it for a while, then you should also remove the battery to store it separately.

Are RC boats a good gift idea for children?

A. Absolutely, although do pay attention to the recommended age of your prospective RC boat. Some RC boats are specifically designed for incredibly high performance and aren’t recommended for anyone under the age of 14. Others are made with younger children in mind and are slower and easier to control.

What’s the best RC boat to buy?

Top RC boat

Force1 Velocity RC High-Speed Racing Boat

What you need to know: This RC boat is perfect for newcomers and enthusiasts alike with a high speed and intuitive controls.

What you’ll love: The top speed of this bullet is 20 mph, and in case you have an accident, it comes with an emergency capsize recovery button.

What you should consider: This RC boat is not designed for use in saltwater.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top RC boat for the money

Cheerwing Venom Power Racing Boat

What you need to know: This is a better fit for those curious about RC boats with an affordable price range of features.

What you’ll love: This is a beautiful boat and it comes with a display stand to properly show it off when not in use.

What you should consider: You only get eight minutes of battery life at full charge, if that.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sekton Toys Amphibious RC Car

What you need to know: If you don’t have much water around, this RC boat can double as a car.

What you’ll love: This RC boat is built for durability with an especially rugged design.

What you should consider: This is a bit of a snail with a top speed of only 7.5 mph.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

