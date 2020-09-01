Skip to content
Top Stories
No COVID deaths for 2nd straight day in RI; nearly 550K fully vaccinated
Top Stories
List: Which chains, local businesses require masks, and which don’t
Monument honoring Black Civil War unit back on full display
Harris cites challenges of ‘fragile’ world in Navy speech
Video
GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
Video
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
Lawmakers grill RI leaders over Slater Hospital money problems, patient mix
Top Stories
RI lawmaker slams McKee’s pick to lead agency overseeing Slater hospital
Solar farm dispute has neighbors alleging broken promises
Video
RI seeks to shut down marijuana cultivator who bribed Jasiel Correia
Video
RI agency chief accused of firing employee for refusing to misspend money
Video
Top Stories
May 27 HS roundup: Pilgrim baseball, EG BLAX cruise to victories
Video
Top Stories
E.P tops La Salle in baseball; Moses Brown over Lincoln School in girls lacrosse
Video
Hendricken product Mike Webb key for Rhody Baseball
Video
Record-breaking kicker Adam Vinatieri plans to retire
URI men’s and women’s basketball take part in Dunkin Iced Coffee Day benefiting Hasbro Children’s Hospital
Video
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
The Rhode Show Rewind- Cooking up fun!
Video
Top Stories
Mom blogger Audrey McClelland talks new book ‘Hometown Boy’
Video
Rhody Roundup time
Video
Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty shares featured home
Video
Memorial Day Mocktail
Video
Outdoor Toys
12 best outdoor toys for kids
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
RI agency chief accused of firing employee for refusing to misspend money
Video
Cold and Rainy This Evening through Sunday Night, Drier for Memorial Day
Video
No COVID deaths for 2nd straight day in RI; nearly 550K fully vaccinated
Man killed in Woonsocket motorcycle crash
Video
Do I need a mask? Proof of vaccination? Here’s what travelers need to know for RI, MA, CT
Video
Summer Planning Guide: See what’s in store for Southern New England
Video
Student Setbacks & Successes: Helping kids stay on track and feel supported through uncertain times
Video
Vaccine 101: Laying out the facts and dispelling the myths before you get the shot
Video
No COVID deaths for 2nd straight day in RI; nearly 550K fully vaccinated
List: Which chains, local businesses require masks, and which don’t
Massachusetts preparing for remaining COVID restrictions to be lifted
Video
‘One step at a time’: McKee discusses reopening RI, extending executive orders
Video
CVS Health offering prizes, including Super Bowl tickets, for getting vaccinated
Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?
CDC, RIDOH investigating possible link between COVID-19 vaccines and rare heart condition
Video
Stimulus checks: Over 1.2 million payments still haven’t been cashed, records request reveals
Gov. McKee signs nursing home staffing bill
Video
Biden orders more Intel investigation of COVID-19 origin
Video
RI reports 1% COVID positivity, 1 death as vaccination efforts continue
Video
Dunkin’ hosts pop-up vaccination clinics on Iced Coffee Day
Video
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
Warwick applies for grant to fix Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse
Video
Many more than ‘7 swans a swimming’ seen in the Seekonk River this spring
Video
RIPTA utilizing the sun to power up and save money
Video
Daddy’s co-pilot: RI National Guard honors newborn baby with Black Hawk flyover
Video
‘One step at a time’: McKee discusses reopening RI, extending executive orders
Video
Do I need a mask? Proof of vaccination? Here’s what travelers need to know for RI, MA, CT
Video
BankNewport City Center adds roller disco, outdoor movies to Providence summer fare
How to watch Wednesday’s total lunar eclipse of ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’
Cosmic 2-for-1: Total lunar eclipse combines with supermoon
Rising again: Scialo Bros. Bakery reopens