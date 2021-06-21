Best card games for kids

Classic card games like Go Fish and Old Maid have withstood the test of time, but there are many modern card games that feature memes, video games and cartoons that today’s kids love.

Which card games are best for kids?

Kids love playing games, and card games can be a great way to get them to put their devices down for a bit and engage with the world around them. Card games for kids can range from simple options like Uno to strategic deck-building games like Pokemon and often feature colorful designs and easy-to-understand rules.

If you’re looking for the perfect card game for your kids, comparing the most popular options to your child’s interests is a sure-fire way to make a great choice.

Best card games

Best card games for two kids

Goat Lords

This hilarious game is great for kids and you can play with two to four people. In Goat Lords, you battle your opponents to become the “lord of the goats” by having the largest goat herd at the end of the game. Use fun cards like “the Atomic Goat” and “Goat Ninja” to duel your opponents for their goats, and claim part of their herd. Goat Lords is ideal if you’re looking for something that is both humorous and strategic.

Minecraft Card Game

The Minecraft video game is an exceedingly popular title amongst kids of all ages, and the card game does a great job of recreating the video game experience. Use cards to craft, mine and reserve while steering clear of creepers and TNT, just like the video game. The player to reach the point goal first is the winner.

Taco vs. Burrito

This popular card game was created by a seven-year-old. It features easy-to-learn rules and surprisingly strategic gameplay. Use ingredient cards to build the craziest taco or burrito and beat your opponent. Use cards like “tummy ache” to reduce your opponent’s food score or cards like “hot sauce” to increase your score. This unique take on the classic card game, War, is fun for all ages and can be played with two to four players.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Speed Duel

The Yu-Gi-Oh Speed Duel format involves decks and life totals that are half the size of a standard Yu-Gi-Oh game. This easy-to-understand version of the game is ideal if your kid loves anime and strategy games. This Yu-Gi-Oh Speed Duel structure set includes two decks, so your children can get straight to playing without the need for purchasing individual cards.

Best card games for four kids

Apples to Apples Junior

Apples to Apples Junior is a fun, family-friendly take on a well-known word association game. Each round sees a new player as the judge, who begins the round by flipping over an adjective card. The other players then play a noun card from their hand that they feel best matches the adjective. The round concludes with the judge choosing the noun that they think best fits the adjective. In addition to being a ton of fun, this game is excellent for building vocabulary.

Exploding Kittens

This unique option fuses humor and strategy into an exciting card game for all ages. The Exploding Kittens deck contains up to three “exploding kitten” cards that knock you out of the game if you draw them. Take turns drawing from a deck of cards that allow you to defuse bombs, force additional turns on opponents and more in this easy-to-understand strategy game.

Kids Against Maturity

Kids Against Maturity is an age-appropriate take on Cards Against Humanity for kids ten and up. This game contains potty humor and jokes that ride the fine line of what some parents may feel is appropriate for their children. It’s a good idea to look through the cards and remove those you may not feel comfortable with before your kids play. Still, if you’re looking for a game that will keep your kids away from their electronics for hours on end, Kids Against Maturity is an excellent choice.

Skip-Bo Junior

In Skip-Bo, players race to create sequences of cards from one to 12 to earn more points than the other players. Players start with a hand of 30 cards and draw five cards on each turn. They can play as many cards as they are able to in a given round. Skip-Bo Junior offers all of the fun of traditional Skip-Bo, with kid-friendly card designs.

Best family card games

Monopoly Deal

This fun take on the classic Monopoly game offers the same fun as the traditional title, without the lengthy time requirements. Win the game by being the first player to collect three full property sets of different colors. Monopoly Deal is a much more portable option than the traditional Monopoly game and is excellent for older kids that understand strategy games.

Uno Attack!

This high-energy version of Uno kicks the classic color-and-number-matching format up a notch using a machine that fires a stream of cards at players. Try to empty your hand before the other players using reverse cards, turn skips and fun new “make your own” wild cards.

Bears vs. Babies

Stitch together creatures to build an army of land, sea and sky monsters and compete with your family to defeat the dangerous armies of incoming babies. The player whose monster army defeats the most babies wins the game. Bears vs. Babies is easy to understand and highly strategic, making it an excellent choice for families with children in varying age groups.

Dutch Blitz

Similar to Uno, Dutch Blitz is a race to empty your cards before your opponents. You can play this fast-paced game with two to eight people. It also only takes 15-30 minutes to play. The energetic gameplay and short rounds make Dutch Blitz easy to play with your family over and over again, without getting bored.

