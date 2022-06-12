Which kids’ foosball tables are best?

A foosball table is a great activity and game for kids. Not only are they fun, but they can also help kids develop motor skills and hand-eye coordination.

Kids’ foosball tables and tabletop foosball tables are perfect choices for kids and beginners. If you are looking for a heavy-duty kids’ foosball table that adults will also love, the Atomic Pro Force 56″ Foosball Table with Internal Ball Return is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a kids’ foosball table

Different kinds of kids’ foosball tables

There are several different kinds of foosball tables, including standard, coin-operated, tabletop and multi-game tables.

Your child’s skill level

Most kids are just learning how to play foosball, an affordable standard or tabletop foosball table will work well for most beginners.

Clean your foosball table properly

It’s important to learn how to properly clean your kids’ foosball table to get the most out of your games and keep the table in working condition. You can remove dust and dirt with a soft dry cloth, then wipe the table down with a cloth dampened with regular rubbing alcohol.

What to look for in a quality kids’ foosball table

Size

Most standard foosball tables measure about 2.5 feet wide by 5 feet long, while regulation foosball tables measure about 36 inches tall, 56 inches long and 30 inches wide.

Type of table

Some children become frustrated with things when they are hard to use, so the right kind of foosball table for your kids is one they can play comfortably. Tabletop foosball tables are often a good choice for smaller kids, while other models may be more appropriate for older or larger children.

Materials

Some tabletop foosball tables are made of plastic, though others are made with sturdier materials. Standard foosball tables are typically composed of particle board, composite and solid wood.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids’ foosball table

Kids’ foosball tables vary in price, depending on the type of foosball table and the quality. Tabletop models typically cost $20-$100, depending on the number of games offered, materials and size. Standard and combination foosball game tables usually go for about $200-$1,000. Tournament-style and coin-operated foosball tables start at about $2,000.

Kids’ foosball table FAQ

Why do some kids’ foosball tables have three goalies, while others only have one?

A. Many modern American foosball tables have three goalies, but there are some European foosball tables and older foosball tables that feature only one goalie. Tables with three goalies enable faster and smoother gameplay by offering players increased control over the goalies.

Single goalies offer more of a challenge, requiring increased skill and precision from players. Buying a top-quality table that you can convert from three-goalies to one-goalie is also an option.

Do you need to completely disassemble your kids’ foosball table to move it to a different room?

A. It can be very difficult to move some kids’ foosball tables that are already assembled. You may be able to remove the legs of the kids’ foosball table with a little help and care, then carry the cabinet sideways through the doorway. Make sure you have enough people to help hold the weight of the cabinet when you remove the bolts that attach it to the legs, as many kids’ foosball tables are very heavy.

What should you use to clean your kids’ foosball table?

A. A clean kids’ foosball table is important for quality game-play. You can follow a few simple cleaning steps to keep your kids’ foosball table in excellent shape. First, you should remove any dirt and dust particles with a soft and dry cloth. Then, apply a small amount of rubbing alcohol to a cloth and wipe down the whole surface of the kids’ foosball table.

You can use a clean cloth to apply a little foosball table silicone to the rods on the table so you have smooth movement during the game. Clean a regularly-used kids’ foosball table about once per week and a less-frequently used table at least once per month.

What’s the best kids’ foosball table to buy?

Top kids’ foosball table

Atomic Pro Force 56″ Foosball Table with Internal Ball Return

What you need to know: This high-quality Atomic foosball table is an amazing addition for your family room or gaming area.

What you’ll love: Made of durable MDF with bamboo laminate, this stylish foosball table features a built-in ball return, a manual scoring system, hollow chrome steel rods and rubber handles for a comfortable grip. It has a 56-inch surface and leg-levelers to ensure an even playing field.

What you should consider: The table is heavy, so assistance lifting it is advisable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids’ foosball table for the money

Sport Squad FX 40 Table Top Foosball

What you need to know: This sturdy tabletop kids’ foosball table from Sport Squad doesn’t need much assembly or space.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive kids’ foosball table is smaller than a standard foosball table, but it’s still high-quality. The goal on the kids’ foosball table sticks out, much like a real soccer goal.

What you should consider: Peeling might occur on the table’s side lamination.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hathaway 4’ Foosball Table

What you need to know: This portable kids’ foosball table from Hathaway is smaller than a regulation foosball table, but still plenty of fun.

What you’ll love: This Hathaway kids’ foosball table is built to withstand intense gameplay. The kids’ foosball table features sturdy panel legs on every side, an engaging soccer stadium aesthetic and detailed characters.

What you should consider: The instructions may be difficult to follow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

