Tennis & Table Tennis

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
71°
Providence
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
NEWS
Local News
Back to School
COVID-19
Crime
Politics
Politics from The Hill
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Automotive News
Get 12 News App Notifications
Email Newsletters & Alerts
Top Stories
EG students raise awareness about mental health crisis …
Video
Top Stories
PUC taking public comment on proposed utility rate …
Video
2 receiving help after Providence fire
Video
3 men charged with defrauding car dealerships
Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago …
Video
WEATHER
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Pinpoint Traffic
Severe Weather
Hurricane Tracking
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather Blog
Weather App
POLITICS
Your Local Election HQ
Rhode Island Primary Results
Key Races
Meet the Candidates
Televised Debates
Exclusive Polls & Analysis
2022 Voter Guide
Nesi’s Notes
Top Stories
Biden plans floating platforms to expand offshore …
Top Stories
Attack ads start flying in Fung-Magaziner race as …
Top Stories
Newport Pell Bridge to get $82.5M in upgrades
RI Board of Elections to consider 9 recount requests
Longtime state Rep. Anastasia Williams defeated by …
Video
‘Car guy’ Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit …
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Lighting the Way
Sharks
From Homeless to Hope: An Educator’s Journey
Finding Home
The Gift of Life
Ghost Army
Supply Chain Explained
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
TARGET 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Sarah Guernelli
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Tracking COVID Cash
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
RI students in foster care get $0 in ARPA funds from …
Video
Top Stories
FBI dig in cemetery linked to Smithfield unsolved …
Video
MAP: How every city and town voted in RI Dem primary …
Video
Police see rising threat from ghost guns in RI
Video
Elorza calls for ExpressVote machines to be removed …
Video
SPORTS
Patriots: New England Nation
High School
Friday Night Blitz
Hometown Hero
College
PC Hoops
Boston Red Sox
Boston Celtics
Boston Bruins
Providence Bruins
Revolution Soccer
Top Stories
Brown football excited to kick off 2022
Video
Top Stories
Thursday Night Football: EP, Shea, Pilgrim, Woonsocket …
Video
Andy Gresh, Morey Hershgordon preview Patriots Week …
Video
New era in Patriots-Steelers rivalry begins minus …
Video
Big Game Bound: Week 2 kicks off with key AFC West …
Video
LOCAL PROGRAMS
The Rhode Show
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
Tracking COVID Cash: Tonight on 12 News at 5
Video
Top Stories
Target 12 Crime Tracker: Ghost Guns
Video
Newsmakers 9/9/2022: RI governor primary debate recap
Video
Newsmakers 9/2/2022: RI 2nd District primary debate …
Video
WATCH: RI Governor Democratic Primary Debate
Video
JOBS
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
WPRI 12 Internships
MORE
Signup for Alerts & Email News
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Contests
Remarkable Women
Hispanic Heritage Month
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Cold Cases
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Tennis & Table Tennis
Celebrate the legacies of Serena Williams and Roger …
Top Tennis & Table Tennis Headlines
Best tennis ball hopper
Best Badminton Sets
Best Ping-Pong Tables
Best ping-pong table
Best Pickleball Paddles
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Stories Trending Now
4 injured in Cranston crash
3 men charged with defrauding car dealerships
RIDOT shifting traffic onto new viaduct
PUC taking public comment on proposed utility rate …
Man wounded in Providence shooting
12 on 12 Digital Originals
An exclusive look inside a decaying RI landmark
Sharks: A deep dive into local tracking and research
Watch: From Homeless to Hope – An Educator’s Journey
View All 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
CDC: Flu shot, updated COVID-19 booster can be co-administered
Antibody found that could neutralize COVID variants
Mass. to distribute 3.5M free COVID tests to residents
Updated COVID boosters to soon be available in RI
New Bedford giving out more free COVID tests
CDC recommends updated COVID vaccine boosters
US: How about a COVID boost with that flu shot?
US clears COVID boosters targeting newest variants
Moderna sues Pfizer over COVID-19 vaccine patents
COVID deaths down by 15%, cases fall nearly everywhere
Study: COVID pill shows no benefit in young adults
Panel: Trump staffers pushed unproven COVID treatment
View All Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Sky Drone 12: Aftermath of Newport hotel fire
VIDEO: DEM conducts controlled fire on Dutch Island
Sea level rise accelerating, new report reveals
View All Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Tony Petrarca inducted into Radio and TV HOF
A look back at the 100-year history of radio in RI
Meet the finalists for the National Toy Hall of Fame
Seekonk police need help naming new comfort K9
For one RI man, accountability is everything