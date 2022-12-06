Snow tubing has gone on for more than a century, aided by the development of the automobile, which meant people could easily get rubber inner tubes.

What do you need to go snow tubing?

Snow tubing is a fun activity you can do this winter with friends and family. Itâ€™s much safer than skiing and snowboarding, and requires no athletic skills or expensive equipment.

However, there is some gear youâ€™ll need before hitting the slopes for a snow tubing adventure. Itâ€™ll help you stay warm and dry throughout the day and let you enjoy the experience without worrying about the weather.

What do I need to go snow tubing?

Snow pants

You donâ€™t want to wear jeans or jogging pants to go snow tubing, because while you may not come in heavy contact with snow, youâ€™ll want to stay dry as long as possible. Snow pants let you wear layers underneath for extra warmth and have an exterior fabric that repels moisture.

Winter jacket

Like snow pants, a winter jacket should keep out moisture from snow and rain and be wind-resistant. Thicker jackets usually have more insulation, making them suitable for colder days, but if you want increased mobility, you can opt for a more lightweight jacket and wear layers underneath.

Winter boots

Most winter boots are fully waterproof, and lined with comfortable fabrics to provide long-lasting warmth and protection from the elements. Whether you want a bulky or lightweight pair of boots is up to you, but bulkier often means warmer, while lightweight doesnâ€™t limit your mobility.

Gloves

Protecting your extremities in cold weather is crucial, so you should invest in a warm pair of gloves. The best gloves are lined with insulation in the fingers and palms, and have enough grip and flexibility so you can grab and hold onto objects effortlessly.

Other accessories

Before snow tubing, you may also want to get a winter hat to keep your head warm and goggles to protect your eyes from wind, snow, rain or debris.

Best snow pants

Top snow pants

The North Face Womenâ€™s Apex STH Snow Pants

What you need to know: These slim-fit pants are great for winter sports and keep you dry all day.

What youâ€™ll love: They have a concealed-zip pocket at the waist for storing small items, interior adjustable waist tabs, gaiters with gripper elastic for improved airflow, and are made with 100% wind-proof fabric.

What you should consider: The sizing isnâ€™t proportionate for those with a curvy figure, as the ankles and thighs can feel constricting.

Where to buy: Sold by Dickâ€™s Sporting Goods

Top snow pants for the money

Arctix Menâ€™s Essential Snow Pants

What you need to know: These pants have a lightweight feel and offer excellent durability and protection against the elements.

What youâ€™ll love: These pants have 85 grams of insulation and a coating that provides superior protection from wind and moisture. They have a lightweight build that doesnâ€™t restrict mobility and reinforced ankle and hem guards to protect against wear and tear.

What you should consider: They donâ€™t have as many pockets as other snow pants.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best winter jackets

Top hiking pants

Stoic Venture Insulated Jacket

What you need to know: This jacket is great for casual everyday wear and for snow tubing on mild-temperature winter days.

What youâ€™ll love: It’s stylish and is packed with synthetic insulation that traps heat, helping you keep warm for extended periods. Also, the drawcord allows for an adjustable fit and extra heat retention.

What you should consider: Itâ€™s unsuitable for frigid temperatures and heavy precipitation.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Top hiking pants for the money

Moerdeng Menâ€™s Waterproof Ski Jacket

What you need to know: This jacket is excellent for snow tubing and comes in 11 stylish colors.

What youâ€™ll love: It has an inner wear-resistant soft shell thatâ€™s highly wind-resistant, with wrist cuffs that help trap heat to keep you warm. Its relaxed fit makes it suitable for wearing base layers for extra warmth.

What you should consider: The waist is broad, so cool air can enter from underneath if youâ€™re not wearing enough layers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best winter boots

Top winter boots

Salomon Menâ€™s X Ultra Winter CS WP Boots

What you need to know: These boots are sturdy and excellent for casual wear or winter activities.

What youâ€™ll love: They have a waterproof leather upper, Thinsulate insulation to help you keep warm in frigid temperatures and an advanced chassis midsole for superior motion control and flexibility.

What you should consider: Their slim build makes them unsuitable for long-distance hiking, and the laces become worn quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Top winter boots for the money

Columbia Menâ€™s Bugaboot III Snow Boot

What you need to know: These boots are all-terrain-ready and offer excellent support.

What youâ€™ll love: They have a waterproof leather upper and 200 grams of insulation. The midsole is packed with cushioning, and the advanced traction outsole helps you traverse wet surfaces.

What you should consider: They run small, and the rubber isnâ€™t as durable as that of other boots.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best gloves

Top gloves

Crab Grab Menâ€™s The Five Gloves

What you need to know: These gloves have the durability of a mitt with the flexibility of a glove, making them ideal for snow tubing and other winter activities.

What youâ€™ll love: They have durable face fabric that can withstand scrapes and impacts, and a waterproof membrane for keeping out snow and slush. The inside is loaded with PrimaLoft insulation, and the palm has a grippy surface.

What you should consider: Theyâ€™re high-performance skiing and snowboarding gloves, so they may be too expensive if youâ€™re looking for casual gloves to wear while snow tubing.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Top gloves for the money

Carhartt Menâ€™s Waterproof Insulated Gloves

What you need to know: These gloves will help keep your fingers warm so you can focus on having fun when snow tubing.

What youâ€™ll love: These have a durable shell, a waterproof insert and lined fabric with FastDry technology for wicking away moisture. Also, the reinforced polyurethane palm provides added comfort and warmth.

What you should consider: Some reviewers report the wrist cuff elastic being too tight, making it difficult to slip them on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

