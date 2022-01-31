Jan. 31 WPRI College Hoops Column: Heading down the stretch

It is that point in the season where things are about to get real.

Tomorrow is February. The postseason is around the corner. Heck, Selection Sunday is less than six weeks away.

For graduate students and some seniors, the final moments of their college careers are coming into focus.

For coaching staffs, it’s preparing their teams for success in the most pressure-packed games while also hoping to earn raises and/or extensions.

In fact, more months on the season calendar have passed than we have remaining.

So it’s a good time to take a step back and assess where we’re at as the second half of the year heats up.

The month of February has typically meant good fortune for Ed Cooley. It’s usually the time when his group heads to Madison Square Garden with a clear identity and path to the dance. Their fate of accomplishing just that has likely been sealed and if recent February history is any indication, they could be cutting down the nets in Philadelphia on March 1. As games become magnified, Friars fans should feel good knowing their team is 7-0 in games decided by five points or less.

It doesn’t appear nets will be cut down by the University of Rhode Island. The only cutting the administration may be focused on is whether or not it’ll have to release David Cox and his staff of their duties come season’s end. The program has not made a smooth transition from Dan Hurley to Cox the last four years. The program is 13-19 in the last 32 Atlantic 10 games.

It’s completely different up in Smithfield where the Bulldogs are once again the class of the Northeast Conference. And it’s not particularly close. Bryant and Wagner are light years ahead of the remaining eight teams in the league and both programs seemed destined to meet on March 8 on ESPN in the NEC Championship game. The Bulldogs have never qualified for the NCAA Tournament as a Division I program. History is there for the making.

Nationally, the expectations for Brown were low, but within the team and area they were relatively high for a program without much tradition. Mike Martin had assembled a team primed for a breakthrough season. The Bears tested themselves in the non-conference portion of their schedule, but currently sit seventh out of eight teams in the league. They’ve struggled in the final four minutes of league games.

Let’s recap each team’s week. If you’ve missed any of the recent columns, click here.

No. 15 Providence

Record: 18-2 (8-1) – 1st place in Big East

Last: 65-63 win vs. Marquette on Jan. 30

This Week: At St. John’s Feb. 1 at 9:30 p.m., at Georgetown Feb. 6 at 12 p.m.

Plain and Simple: A Big East regular season championship is in plain sight

Providence has never won a Big East regular season championship. Here we are at the halfway point and it’s the Friars that are all alone ahead of the pack. As fans and members of the media often do, we look ahead. And at this point it’s only natural. PC should be 11-1 when it hosts Villanova the day after Valentine’s. If the love wasn’t already at an all-time high for Cooley and Co. then it surely will be with a win against the Wildcats. The Friars have stressed a one-game-at-a-time mentality and they control their own destiny the final five weeks. The best start to a season in nearly 50 years has a chance to surpass even the wildest of dreams.

Hard Truth: Avoid the upcoming potholes and NCAA Tournament is a lock

On paper, the Friars should win their next three games. They have the Johnnies and Hoyas on the road and then host the DePaul Blue Demons on Saturday, Feb. 12. If they can get by those unscathed, the team would sit at 21 wins overall with 11 coming in the league. Those numbers are, more often than not, good enough to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Theoretically, PC then could lose out until Selection Sunday and still back its way into the dance. That’s highly unlikely to happen, but here on the final day of January, the Friars are as close to reaching their goal as any team is in the Big East. The season has been such a success that it’s now all about dodging the trap games.



Rhode Island

Record: 12-7 (3-4) – 9th place in Atlantic 10

Last: Lost 53-51 at Dayton on Jan. 29

This Week: At Fordham on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m., host UMass Feb. 5 at 2 p.m.

Plain and Simple: SeBastian Thomas needs to play 30+ minutes a night the rest of the season

URI’s most important piece to the future deserves more playing time. Rookie guard SeBastian Thomas has not looked or played like he’s in his first season of college basketball. The poise, pace and confidence he exudes are traits of all-league players, ones capable to leading their teams to an A10 championship. Last week he started in place of injured Jeremy Sheppard. In 38 minutes, he dished out a career-high 7 dimes against just 2 turnovers while being guarded by Richmond fifth-year senior Jacob Gilyard, the NCAA’s all-time steals leader. Here’s a few quotes Cox said afterwards about Thomas:

“I expect to see that more regularly and consistently moving forward.”

“(He) runs our offense.”

“Took a hug step today.”

These comments would suggest Thomas will find himself on the floor more. Sheppard and Ish El-Amin are gone in two months and Jalen Carey is not a starting caliber player at this point. Ish Leggett is not a true point. Invest in the future while also giving the team the best chance to win.

Hard Truth: David Cox might be coaching for his job the next 6 weeks

This has been in the backs of the minds of the Rhody faithful for much of the season. Where do things stand with David Cox now almost four years into his tenure? For the first few months, it looked like a soft, say, 20-10 record was going to be good enough to earn an extension. But factor in the last four results and it is officially a legitimate topic. Cox has only one year left on his contract and it’s rare for a head coach to enter it without any commitment for the future. If URI chooses to proceed that way, it will be used negatively against him on the recruiting trails this summer.

Brown

Record: 10-12 (2-5) – 7th place in Ivy League

Last: 74-72 loss vs. Cornell on Jan. 30

This Week: Host Harvard on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. and Dartmouth on Feb. 5 at 6 p.m.

Plain and Simple: It’s desperation time for the Bears

In what would have been a potential season-defining, comeback win, Brown fell two points short against Cornell on Sunday. The Bears dug themselves an 18-point hole and almost climbed out of it. They tied the game late, twice, but could not get the required defensive stand needed. At 2-5 the Bears are halfway through their 14-game league slate. At a minimum, the Bears will have to flip that mark down the stretch to qualify for the postseason.

Hard Truth: A disappointing year on the East Side

On Nov. 8 Mike Martin said this year’s team was the deepest and most talented group he’s ever had. No question it was true. The Bears returned all-Ivy stud Tamenang Choh and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaylen Gainey. They returned pieces in David Mitchell, Dan Friday, and Perry Cowan. They added transfer Paxton Wojick from Loyola-Chicago and talented freshmen Kino Lilly Jr. and Nana Owusu-Anane. As Martin acknowledged then, talent doesn’t necessarily translate to winning and success. And this year is the perfect example of it. The Bears have fell short in a number of close league games. Their last three losses have all come by one possession and the five defeats in conference are by an average of 4.6 points.

Bryant

Record: 12-8 (9-1) – 2nd place in Northeast Conference

Last: 88-81 win vs. LIU on Jan. 30

This Week: At St. Francis (PA) on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m., at Mount St. Mary’s Feb. 5 at 4 p.m.

Plain and Simple: Peter Kiss ranks 4th in the country in scoring

Entering the week, the do-it-all future pro is averaging 22.8 points per game. That’s fourth best in the nation and .1ppg out of third, .3ppg out of second place and last year’s NCAA Tournament darling Max Abmas from Oral Roberts, who led the Golden Eagles to the Sweet 16, and 1.2ppg behind Antoine Davis of Detroit Mercy who ranks tops at even 24 points per night. Kiss has scored in double figures in every game but one and has dropped at least 25 in six of his last seven. And he’s doing it out of position. Ideally a two-guard or small forward, head coach Jared Grasso has asked him to handle the ball for long stretches. Kiss said he’s more than comfortable taking on any role if it means his team has the best chance to reach the NCAA Tournament, his No. 1 goal.

Hard Truth: Mark your calendars for NEC playoff games at the Chace

Much like Providence, Bryant also has a good understanding of where it will be in March. And that’s in the comfortable confines of the Chace Athletic Center on campus. A playoff spot is still far from being wrapped up but it would take a massive collapse to miss out on hosting a few postseason games in Smithfield. If they can sweep this weekend’s pair, the Bulldogs would hold at least a four game lead on second place with six to play. A top two finish guarantees the league’s quarterfinal and semifinal rounds to be played at home.