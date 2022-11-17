It’s important to have the proper positioning and technique when striking a golf ball, and striking a golf impact bag is no exception.

Which golf impact bag is best?

You can have the most expensive set of clubs and golf balls in the world, use golf tees made of ebony and ivory and hire the best training staff you can find but if you don’t practice then it’s all for nothing. As an outdoor game, it can be saddening to wake up to heavy rain when you had intended to hit the range. With a golf impact bag, you can get in all your practice indoors. Don’t worry â€” you can use them outside too.

The best golf impact bag is the Impact Bags Dr. Gary Wiren Impact Bag Golf Impact Training Aid. This mightily constructed golf impact bag is one of the most durable around â€” able to take repeated and hard smacks to its side. It can also be filled with any material you like to tailor your resistance exactly how you like it.

What to know before you buy a golf impact bag

Material

Golf impact bags are usually made of one of two materials: vinyl and canvas.

Vinyl: Vinyl is the most often used material thanks to its high durability against repeated impacts. Many golf impact bags are also waterproof to resist the elements and especially any dew left on the grass beneath them. Just don’t leave them outside as the elements can still wear them down quickly.

Canvas: Canvas bags are all about the feel of impact and they sacrifice some longevity for the sake of it. They don’t have the same general durability and aren’t waterproof, so make sure you at least place them on dry grass or ground.

Stuffing

Very few golf impact bags come pre-stuffed, opting instead to allow you to fill them with materials you choose to provide a custom type of resistance that feels best for you. See the FAQ section below for an idea of the type of stuffings most golfers use.

What to look for in a quality golf impact bag

Shape and size

Most golf impact bags are cylinders about a foot tall or slightly smaller with diameters of 15-18 inches. A few do come in box shapes if you prefer, in roughly the same sizes. The effect of the size and shape is to change the level of resistance you feel on impact; the bigger the bag the more resistance you feel but the more you increase the chances of harming your golf club. Stuffing is the biggest risk factor for golf club damage though.

Targets

Most golf impact bags include a design that is intended to give you something to aim for. Some only have one while others have four â€” one every 90 degrees. If having a target is important to you, then pick one with four at every 90 degrees. This is because striking the same area over and over can hasten the breakdown of a bag; you’ll want to turn it 90 degrees every few strikes whether it has targets or not.

How much you can expect to spend on a golf impact bag

One of the best parts about golf impact bags is their low price compared to most any other piece of golf equipment as you can find low-end golf impact bags for $20 or less. If you’re a little more serious about your game, you could spend up to $30-$40 for one of the better available options.

Golf impact bag FAQ

What should you stuff your new golf impact bag with?

A. The best part about stuffing a golf impact bag is that you can stuff it with just about anything that can’t break and will provide resistance. Most golfers stuff their golf impact bags with towels, but pillows, foam pieces, and even T-shirts are other popular picks. Make sure to never use sand or other hard materials, as they could break your golf club on impact.

Are golf impact bags a superior practice than hitting golf balls at the range?

A. Yes and no. Golf impact bags are intended to strengthen your swing by building the muscles involved; the resistance of hitting the bag jolts the muscles and causes them to tear. Their biggest weakness is they don’t help with accuracy since there’s no ball to observe after the swing. Using one at home is also better than skipping a practice session due to inclement weather.

What’s the best golf impact bag to buy?

Top golf impact bag

Impact Bags Dr. Gary Wiren Impact Bag Golf Impact Training Aid

What you need to know: This golf impact bag is the best of the best due to its sturdy construction.

What you’ll love: The bag can be filled with anything you’d like to fill it with, so the impact feeling is customizable.

What you should consider: Make sure to position this golf impact bag’s zipper away from where you intend on hitting the bag; otherwise, you could hit it right off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top golf impact bag for the money

Amazingli Golf Impact Power Smash Bag

You need to know: This budget golf impact bag is for anyone who wants to improve but isn’t serious about being professional.

What you’ll love: When the weather outside is frightful, this golf impact bag is perfect for indoor practice.

What you should consider: You get what you pay for with this golf impact bag’s seams; too many pure power hits can rip them open.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Partage Smash Bag Golf Hitting Bag Golf Impact Swing Trainer

What you need to know: This is a nice, middle-ground option for those who want to save a little money but still need a higher-end performance.

What you’ll love: This golf impact bag has a plastic buckle at the end that holds the bag in place with a stick. It helps to keep the bag in place during training.

What you should consider: This bag can only be filled with soft things like old clothes or towels. This bag can’t be filled with sand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

