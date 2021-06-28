Best cheap golf club sets

Buying a golf brush can help clean your club heads to maintain the best accuracy on your swing.

Which cheap golf club sets are best?

A wildly popular sport, golf is a quickly-growing hobby for many. With driving ranges and golf courses becoming more easily accessible, more people than ever are looking to get started. However, with golf balls, gloves, shoes and clothes all needed to play, the cost of entry may appear daunting. Most essential, though, is a set of clubs, which can stretch any tight budget. As a result, finding an affordable, quality set of clubs can make a big difference to a beginner learning to play or even a long-time player hunting for a new set.

Types of golf clubs

When buying a set of golf clubs, knowing what types of clubs there are and what function they serve can be crucial to making a final decision.

Iron golf clubs

Irons are angle-faced clubs with stiffer shafts made of steel or graphite that serve a variety of purposes. Usually numbered from there to nine, with numbers one and two being rarer. These clubs can hit from low angles and long distances in the smaller numbers and high angles for shorter distances in the higher numbers. The club heads are either cast from molten steel, making them lighter and more affordable, or forged from a single piece of metal, making them softer and more forgiving. However, forged club heads are also usually more expensive.

Wooden golf clubs

Woods have three major clubs: the driver, the fairway wood and the hybrid. The driver is for hitting long distances off the tee at the beginning of a hole and is usually made of carbon composite for a lighter swing with more give. Fairway woods are similar to drivers and are used for shorter-length holes. They work well on the grass or off of a tee. Usually slightly stiffer, the fairway woods offer more control but less distance and power. Hybrid woods combine irons and wood to provide even more control but less distance than traditional wood.

Wedge golf clubs

Wedges are technically irons as well but work best for much shorter distances. With incredibly high trajectory angles, the wedges help escape sand traps or bring a golf ball onto the green.

Putters

Putters are almost exclusively used on the green and have an extremely flat head. Built for control and soft swings, the putter is the club meant for bringing the ball into the hole.

Best cheap golf club sets

Best of the best men’s cheap golf club set

Callaway Golf Men’s Strata Complete Set

What you need to know: This is a solid collection of 12 or 16 clubs for an affordable price that does not scale back on quality.

What you’ll love: The irons provide more forgiveness than many other cast head clubs, and the set comes in both left and right-handed varieties.

What you should consider: Some users report a lack of durability and longevity after long-term use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck men’s cheap golf club set

Wilson Ultra 13 Piece Complete Set

What you need to know: This is a well-rounded 9-club set that offers excellent variety for a beginner golfer.

What you’ll love: With large sweet spots on every club, this set makes it easy for first-time golfers.

What you should consider: A relatively small amount of clubs in comparison to nicer sets with some users complaining about the quality of the driver

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Honorable mention men’s cheap golf club set

Confidence Golf Mens Power V3 Hybrid Club Set

What you need to know: This is an affordable set of golf clubs with a stand bag and rain cover to prevent rusting or weather damage.

What you’ll love: The 24 degrees hybrid club provides excellent power to replace the need for a low number iron.

What you should consider: Some users report issues with the club heads breaking. There is no left-handed option available for purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Flite 2020 XL 13-Piece Complete Set

What you need to know: This is a 13-club set that fits in a budget and provides solid quality clubs that can stand up to heavy use.

What you’ll love: It includes two different hybrid clubs to provide multiple angles and power capabilities while maintaining iron club levels of control.

What you should consider: Some users have reported damage on driver heads after minimal use.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best of the best women’s cheap golf club set

Ram Golf Accubar Plus

What you need to know: This 16-club set for less than $300 does not compromise quality, despite the low price.

What you’ll love: They’re lightweight clubs with strong drive. The set also comes with four head covers for drivers, fairway woods and hybrids.

What you should consider: The club lengths all fall on the shorter side, so these clubs may not be enough length for taller individuals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck women’s cheap golf club set

Top Flite Women’s 2020 XL 12-Piece Complete Set

What you need to know: This is an excellent set for beginner golfers with lightweight clubs and multiple head covers.

What you’ll love: The driver is incredibly forgiving for inexperienced golfers while still showing surprising power.

What you should consider: The grips on the clubs peel very easily and don’t last very long.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Honorable mention women’s cheap golf club set

Wilson Ultra Complete Women’s Golf Set

What you need to know: An affordable set of clubs that offer different sizes for taller or more petite golfers.

What you’ll love: Solid weight in the club heads can provide more distance on the swings without being overbearing.

What you should consider: The bag itself lacks durability and may be damaged in poor weather or due to wear and tear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

