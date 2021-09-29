Shoe Care & Accessories

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
46°
Sign Up
Providence
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
NEWS
Local News
Crime
Missing Persons
Politics
Politics from The Hill
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
It’s Good News
Meet The Team
ReportIt!
Pinpoint Traffic
Sky Drone 12
Automotive News
Press Releases
Get 12 News App Notifications
Email Newsletters & Alerts
Top Stories
Barrington sweeps Pilgrim in DII boys volleyball
Video
Top Stories
Panthers beat Bruins 4-3 in Game 5 OT to avoid elimination
Special education collaborative to dissolve in June
Video
Good Burger 2 to be filmed in RI this summer
US consumer confidence falls for 3rd time in 4 months
WEATHER
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Power Outages
Live Remote Cams
Solar Report
Weather Blog
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Watch 12 News Newscasts
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12 Digital Originals
The War on Alzheimer’s: The Battle Continues
2022 Rewind: Our favorite stories from last year
Neighbors in Need
Superstorm Sandy: 10 Years Later
Lighting the Way
Sharks
From Homeless to Hope: An Educator’s Journey
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
TV Schedule
The Rhode Show
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
TARGET 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Sarah Guernelli
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Tracking COVID Cash
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Top Stories
Attorney general says government can’t require public …
Video
Top Stories
Providence police officer Lugo, who struck woman …
Video
12 Responds: FedEx driver takes off after damaging …
Video
RI lawmakers push for tougher wage theft penalties
Video
FBI investigating drug ring leader’s ties to Providence …
Video
SPORTS
High School
Team of the Week
Hometown Hero
Boston Marathon
College
PC Hoops
Boston Bruins
Providence Bruins
Boston Celtics
Boston Red Sox
Masters Report
LIV Golf
Revolution Soccer
Patriots: New England Nation
Friday Night Blitz
Sports Illustrated Headlines
Top Stories
Barrington sweeps Pilgrim in DII boys volleyball
Video
Top Stories
Pilgrim shuts out Cranston West in DI softball battle
Video
Panthers beat Bruins 4-3 in Game 5 OT to avoid elimination
Bruins license plates to be distributed Saturday …
Video
Aaron Rodgers excited about ‘new adventure’ with …
LOCAL PROGRAMS
The Rhode Show
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Recovery TV
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
On Air
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
Top Stories
Diverse Discussions: How Gen Z is changing Rhode …
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 4/14/2023: Congressman Jake Auchincloss
Video
Newsmakers 4/7/2023: Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, candidate …
Video
Newsmakers 3/31/23: 195 Commission Chair Marc Crisafulli; …
Video
THE RHODE SHOW
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Rhode Show Channels
Rhody Deals
Remarkable Women
Contests & Sweepstakes
Top Stories
What’s in your fridge?
Video
Top Stories
Join NIROPE in supporting The Arctic Playhouse
Video
Top Stories
Win Big on National Pretzel Day
Video
In the Kitchen: Light & Easy Chicken Bolognese
Video
Exploring the Cranial Remolding Center of Excellence …
Video
True Lies star Steve Howey
Video
JOBS
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
WPRI 12 Internships
MORE
Signup for Alerts & Email News
COVID-19
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Contests
Remarkable Women
Small But Strong
Cold Cases
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Shoe Care & Accessories
Best shoe rack
Top Shoe Care & Accessories Headlines
Best shoe horn
Best heated insole
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Stories Trending Now
Images show aftermath of Bristol County jail standoff
‘Vampire straw’ gets passenger arrested at Logan
Good Burger 2 to be filmed in RI this summer
Woman shot overnight in Providence
Girl injured after rock breaks school bus window
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Some of New England’s peach crop damaged in frigid …
Newport Tower shines bright on Winter Solstice
RI Christmas tree farms impacted by summer drought
View All Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Good Burger 2 to be filmed in RI this summer
Beavis and Butt-Head returns through Paramount+
Bruins license plates to be distributed Saturday
Hundreds lace up for 1st annual Izzy 5K
Union Station food hall to open next spring