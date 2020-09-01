Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
42°
LIVE NOW
Watch 12 News Now at 4:00
Providence
42°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
NEWS
Local News
Crime
Politics
Election Results
Politics from The Hill
COVID-19
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Automotive News
Get 12 News App Notifications
Email Newsletters & Alerts
Top Stories
Gabby Petito family settles $3M suit
Top Stories
Suspect in 1987 sex assault case pleads not guilty
Video
Driver arrested in crash into LA sheriff’s recruits
Video
Long-term US mortgage rates tumble to 6.61%
USDA program keeps COVID-era cash for fruits, veggies
WEATHER
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Pinpoint Traffic
Severe Weather
Hurricane Tracking
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather Blog
Weather App
POLITICS
Election 2022: Local Race Results
Election 2022: National Races & Balance of Power
Your Local Election HQ
Televised Debates
Key Races
Meet the Candidates
Candidate Interviews
Exclusive Polls & Analysis
Nesi’s Notes
Top Stories
Pelosi won’t seek leadership role, plans to stay …
Video
Top Stories
Cicilline demands Ticketmaster investigation
Video
GOP wins slim House majority
Video
Cicilline eyeing bill to bar Trump from holding office
Same-sex marriage legislation clears key Senate hurdle
Video
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Superstorm Sandy: 10 Years Later
Foundations for Learning
Lighting the Way
Sharks
From Homeless to Hope: An Educator’s Journey
Finding Home
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
TV Schedule
The Rhode Show
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
TARGET 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Sarah Guernelli
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Tracking COVID Cash
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
Lawmaker looks to improve catalytic converter law
Video
Top Stories
Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketing across RI
Video
Feds investigating four RI data breaches
Video
Providence man guilty in kidnap killing files appeal
Video
Providence PD Commander Verdi to retire this month
Video
SPORTS
Patriots: New England Nation
High School
Friday Night Blitz
Hometown Hero
College
PC Hoops
Boston Red Sox
Boston Celtics
Boston Bruins
Providence Bruins
Revolution Soccer
Top Stories
Cowboys and Vikings clash in NFC showdown
Video
Top Stories
Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young winners
RI’s Aviles-Santos, Sanchez lead UMass-Dartmouth …
Video
Miami’s Alcantara wins NL Cy Young Award
Ex-MLB player Puig to plead guilty in gambling case
LOCAL PROGRAMS
The Rhode Show
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
Target 12 Crime Tracker: Identity Theft
Video
Top Stories
11/11/2022: Post-Election Political Roundtable
Video
Tonight at 5: Mobile clinic helps people battle addiction
Video
Campaign 2022 Debate: RI General Treasurer
Video
WATCH: Rhode Island Treasurer Debate
JOBS
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
WPRI 12 Internships
MORE
Signup for Alerts & Email News
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Contests
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Women
Hispanic Heritage
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Cold Cases
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
About Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Dress
Best men’s dress shoe
Top Dress Headlines
Best bridal slippers
Best short wedding dress
Best bridal sandals
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Election 2022: National Balance of Power
Stories Trending Now
Missing North Smithfield man found
RI’s first-ever LEGO convention coming in 2023
Cooler than Normal for the Next 5 Days
DNA evidence links suspect to 1994 Attleboro rape
Cicilline demands Ticketmaster investigation
12 on 12 Digital Originals
WATCH: Superstorm Sandy – 10 Years Later
RI voters to decide on $250M school repair bond
An exclusive look inside a decaying RI landmark
View All 12 on 12 Digital Originals
COVID-19: Complete Coverage
Moderna: COVID booster effective against subvariants
Study: Updated COVID boosters rev up protection
China rolling out oral COVID-19 vaccine
Biden gets updated COVID booster, promotes vaccine
Omicron mutates again: What we know about new variants
Main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
Pfizer: COVID vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose
Panel votes to add COVID shots to recommended vaccinations
COVID linked to uptick in US pregnancy-related deaths
US clears Novavax COVID booster dose
Biden extends COVID public health emergency
Jha: Get new booster by Halloween for safer holidays
View All Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Providence River dredging to benefit two RI communities
Warwick corn maze honors farmer who died of cancer
12 corn mazes to get lost in this fall
View All Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Providence the giraffe arrives at RWP Zoo
RI’s first-ever LEGO convention coming in 2023
Scrabble dictionary adds hundreds of words
Block Island makes list of best places to travel
Prov. company makes toys for children with illness