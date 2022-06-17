Which Asics tennis shoes are best?

If you enjoy playing tennis, you want to be at your best every time you step out onto the court. Every tennis player, regardless of ability, must wear the correct shoes to perform at a high level.

Asics is a brand known for prioritizing functionality and comfort in its shoes, making them a worthy consideration if you want to upgrade your tennis shoes. If you want a high-quality, reliable pair, the Asics Women’s Gel Dedicate 8 Tennis Shoes offer a secure fit, flexibility and exceptional responsiveness.

What to know before you buy Asics tennis shoes

Size and fit

Tennis requires quick, shifty movements, so it’s paramount to wear comfortable shoes. They should provide a snug fit, but not enough to constrict your feet. Too-tight shoes can cause soreness quickly and limit your performance, while shoes that are too long or wide can feel awkward and cause you to trip.

Also, while most Asics tennis shoes have a bulky, broad build, some are narrower than others. Those with wider feet should look for a wide-foot option, but purchasing a size up is acceptable if none are available.

Playing style

Your tennis shoes should complement and enhance your playing style as much as possible. Serve-and-volley players are usually aggressive and spend much of the match running from the baseline to the net, making shoes with durable outsoles necessary. Players who stick to the baseline are a bit more passive and defensive but tend to move with more agility, so their shoes should be flexible and responsive to allow for quick lateral movements.

Versatility

Tennis shoes aren’t just for playing. They can be used as everyday shoes for running errands or even performing other physical activities such as walking, jogging and weightlifting. Asics tennis shoes are designed for optimal comfort, so they’re excellent when extended periods of walking or standing are required, such as at work (if athletic shoes are acceptable).

What to look for in quality Asics tennis shoes

Durable, breathable upper

An upper should protect your feet but still provide plenty of ventilation, so your feet don’t overheat. A high-quality tennis shoe upper is usually made from synthetic materials and has mesh fabric overlays for breathability to help keep your feet dry and cool as you play.

Cushioned midsole

The best tennis shoes have thick outsoles containing soft ethylene-vinyl acetate foam for extra comfort. Asics incorporates Gel technology into many of its tennis shoes at the rear and forefoot for increased responsiveness, giving players more flexibility and improved agility.

Outsole

The type of outsole your tennis shoes have should depend on the type of court where you frequently play tennis. Hard courts wear out shoes more quickly than other surfaces, so if you play on them often, the outsole must be thick and provide plenty of traction. Soft grass and clay courts are slicker, so they require shoes with herringbone tread patterns on the sole for traction that won’t damage the court or inhibit your performance.

How much you can expect to spend on Asics tennis shoes

Expect to pay $100-$140 for shoes made with durable materials and advanced technology for delivering elite performance. If you’re working with a budget, you can find a solid pair for $60-$100.

Asics tennis shoes FAQ

Can I wear running shoes to play tennis?

A. Casual players can use them, but for more competitive matches, tennis shoes are necessary. They’re engineered to provide grip on tennis courts and stability for lateral movements.

How often should tennis shoes be replaced?

A. If you play primarily on hard courts, you may need replacement shoes in three to six months, but if you play more on softer surfaces, they can last you six to 12 months.

What are the best Asics tennis shoes to buy?

Top Asics tennis shoes

Asics Women’s Gel Dedicate 8 Tennis Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes offer superior responsiveness and are perfect for speedy baseline players.

What you’ll love: They have a flexion fit upper for increased flexibility during lateral movements, and improved torque control in the heel lets players execute quick motions with agility. They offer a secure, locked-down fee, and Gel technology in the forefoot creates more efficient energy transfer for more responsiveness on strides.

What you should consider: They have a slim build and are stiff out of the box, so you’ll need to spend some time breaking them in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Asics tennis shoes for the money

Asics Women’s Gel Dedicate 7 Tennis Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes have a sturdy build and offer excellent arch support, making them suitable for players of all skill levels.

What you’ll love: They have a synthetic leather upper with toe overlays for added support and durability and a midsole made of ethylene-vinyl acetate foam for superior comfort. The forefoot contains Gel technology for stability and responsiveness, and the wrap-up outsole lets players move with increased flexibility.

What you should consider: They’re not as durable as other Asics tennis shoes, and the laces are short, making them difficult to tie.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Asics Men’s Gel-Challenger 12 Tennis Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes are great for players who want a balanced combination of comfort and traction.

What you’ll love: They have a bulky build, but they’re lightweight, thanks to a compound EVA foam midsole. They pack plenty of cushioning and have a removable Ortholite sockliner for increased comfort and moisture management. The rear and forefoot contain Gel technology for increased responsiveness and superior shock absorption.

What you should consider: They run small, so it’s best for those with wide feet to purchase a size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

