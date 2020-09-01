Skip to content
Former Barrington, Brown University rower preps for Tokyo Olympics
Family of man stabbed to death at convenience store honoring his legacy with memorial bike ride
Ransomware hits hundreds of US companies, security firm says
Mexico's Pemex suffers huge gas pipeline fire in Gulf
Number of missing in collapse falls; nearby tower evacuated
With 25 new COVID-19 cases, RI back in 'moderate transmission' category
Newsfeed Now: Fireworks explosion in LA home leaves 17 injured; Fauci says vaccinated don't need masks as variant spreads
'Dramatically different': RI doctor reflects on pandemic as hospitalizations dwindle
RI becomes 5th state to reach 70% of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19
RI child care centers still facing pandemic-related problems
Q&A: RIDOH medical director on rare tick-borne illness, COVID vaccination rates
HR to examine work history of Slater hospital exec making $226K
RI becomes 5th state to reach 70% of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Slater Hospital's resigning top doctor claims state practices 'led to patient abuse'
Protecting pets: Inspections of dog kennels are limited in Rhode Island
McKee releases critical review of Eleanor Slater Hospital
Biden hosts baseball champion Dodgers at White House
Richardson will miss Olympic 100 after marijuana test
NCAA clears way for athlete compensation as state laws loom
Bill Koch breaks down the first place Red Sox at the mid way point of the season
R.I. Football Academy returns to Cranston Stadium
Newsmakers 7/1/2021: Newport tourism comeback
Target 12: Protecting Pets
Newsmakers 6/25/2021: RISD Pres. Rosanne Somerson; Prov. student absenteeism
Police Body Worn Cams: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts
Target 12: Lost Learning
Rhode Show Rewind: 4th of July party week.
Rhody Roundup: Don't be 'That' person at the beach.
Local festivities for the 4th!
Festive cocktails to celebrate Independence Day
How to jumpstart your child's education with the Pre-K Lottery
The best calming treats for dogs
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
2 arrested in armed home invasion, robbery; search continues for 3rd suspect
Video
HR to examine work history of Slater hospital exec making $226K
Video
Red, White and Boom! 4th of July fireworks displays, celebrations in RI, Mass.
Video
'It was a challenging situation': Providence police explain use of pepper spray in Sayles Street incident
Video
RI poised to become first state to pilot drug injection sites
Body-Worn Cams: What state police learned from pilot program and where your local department stands
Video
Memories of McCoy: A look back at when the ballpark was a hit with families and fans
Video
Summer Planning Guide: See what's in store for Southern New England
Video
With 25 new COVID-19 cases, RI back in 'moderate transmission' category
Video
Newsfeed Now: Fireworks explosion in LA home leaves 17 injured; Fauci says vaccinated don't need masks as variant spreads
Video
'Dramatically different': RI doctor reflects on pandemic as hospitalizations dwindle
Video
RI becomes 5th state to reach 70% of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Video
RI child care centers still facing pandemic-related problems
Video
Q&A: RIDOH medical director on rare tick-borne illness, COVID vaccination rates
Video
RI now considered 'low transmission' for COVID-19; 10 new cases, 0 deaths
Video
Delta variant exploits low vaccine rates, easing of rules
Video
Registration for Massachusetts 'VaxMillions' vaccine lottery now open
Video
Biden behind on global vaccine sharing, cites local hurdles
Video
RI seeing decline in rate of COVID-19 community transmission; 20 new cases, 2 deaths
Video
RI schools return to full capacity this fall, no masks for fully vaccinated
Video
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
Warwick applies for grant to fix Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse
Video
Many more than '7 swans a swimming' seen in the Seekonk River this spring
Video
RIPTA utilizing the sun to power up and save money
Video
RI woman learns there's more than meets the eye to a painting left behind by late mother
Video
Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana's statue
Video
RI lawmakers honor Coventry firefighters who delivered baby boy in back of rescue
Video
Cosmic gulp: Astronomers see black hole swallow neutron star
In need of repairs, Big Blue Bug searching for specialist to rise to the occasion
Video
Body-Worn Cams: What state police learned from pilot program and where your local department stands
Video
Red, White and Boom! 4th of July fireworks displays, celebrations in RI, Mass.
Video