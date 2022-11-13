Which chew toy for horses is best?

Horses provide companionship and pleasure for people all across the globe. Happiest in a herd, horses sometimes are forced to be on their own, either in a stall or walking through their pasture. A bored horse can be a naughty one, so it’s best to provide them with something that satisfies their curiosity and keeps them occupied.

If you’re on the hunt for a sturdy chew toy that will keep your horse engaged and happy for hours, the Horsemen’s Pride Combo Toy Snack Holder is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a chew toy for horses

Placement

Horse chew toys are usually placed either in a stall for a solo horse or out on the pasture for the whole herd to enjoy. Horse toys in the pasture have different considerations than those hung in a stall. If you choose a toy with treats for the pasture, the elements might cause that treat to disintegrate much faster. Treats in the pasture among a herd might cause conflict too. Save the horse chew toys with treats for the stall and the toy-only options for the pasture.

Horse’s diet

Some horse chew toys come with spaces to hide treats, while others consist of a hard rubber ball or other enrichment toys for your horse to play with. For horses that need to watch their diet, choose chew toys without treats. You can also limit treats to low-sugar options.

Age and condition

For young horses who are naturally playful, a toy in the pasture can be just the thing they need. On the other hand, older horses who ignore a toy in the field might love some distraction in their stall at night. Choosing the right toy at the right age is important.

Horses of any age who are laid up might also appreciate some distraction in their stall while they recover from injury. For more information, check out the BestReviews buying guide to horse chew toys.

What to look for in a quality chew toy for horses

Sturdy attachments

Look for sturdy hangers for the stall, like a cable or a chain. This allows the treat to swing freely.

Some horses can open locks and gates with incredibly agile lips and tongues, so sturdy attachments help prevent horses from separating the treat from the toy or the toy from the ceiling.

Nontoxic materials

Horses are tough on toys, and even the toughest chew toys will begin to break down over time. Make sure your horse chew toy is made from nontoxic materials. Don’t forget to check the toy regularly for wear, damage, peeling and chipping. If you see any of these, it’s time for a replacement.

Refillable treats

Refillable treats mean the fun doesn’t stop when the treats wear out. Look for either refillable treat blocks or spaces in the toy for treats you can purchase separately.

Scents

For horses who cannot have treats, a lightly-scented chew toy may be the thing they need to tempt them into play. The scent will wear off over time, especially if the toy is outdoors, but the initial smell might be of interest to your horse.

How much you can expect to spend on a chew toy for horses

Chew toys for horses range from $20-$50. Toys with refillable treat holders will be at the upper end of this range.

Chew toy for horses FAQ

Why does a horse need a chew toy?

A. Horses in the wild spend up to 17 hours a day roaming and grazing freely. Equine companions have not gotten rid of the need to roam just because they spend time in the company of humans. It’s important to keep your horse’s mind engaged while they spend time in their stall. This helps prevent boredom and the development of negative behaviors.

How long will a horse chew toy last?

A. This depends on how many horses are using it, where it is kept and how often it’s used. For a single horse in a stall, the treat in a chew toy might last between three weeks and two months. A durable horse chew toy in the pasture can last from one to six months. It really just depends on how many horses are playing, how rough they are and the weather in your area. Remember to keep an eye on the chew toy. If cracks appear or the material is shedding, it’s time for a new one.

What’s the best chew toy for horses to buy?

Top chew toy for horses

Horsemen’s Pride Combo Toy Snack Holder

What you need to know: This rugged toy/treat combo is durable and popular with horses who spend their time in a stall.

What you’ll love: The refillable treat holder combines with an apple-scented ball to entice horses to play. The whole toy comes with a hanger that’s designed for use in a stall. Each treat lasts approximately three weeks with regular use.

What you should consider: Some horses were able to remove the ball from the treat holder.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top chew toy for horses for the money

Likit Boredom Breaker

What you need to know: You decide how many treats to provide in this customizable chew toy.

What you’ll love: With special slots to hide treats in, you get to customize your horse’s playtime and minimize their sugar if needed. Treats are more hidden and require the horse to really hunt for them, which is great for horses who spend most of their time indoors.

What you should consider: Some horses didn’t take to this holder and got bored without the quick reward of an easily accessible treat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Jolly Pets Apple Toy

What you need to know: For young, playful horses, this horse toy offers hours of fun.

What you’ll love: If you need a horse chew toy without treats, this apple-scented, apple-shaped toy fits the bill. It’s bright red to find easily in the pasture and features an integrated loop for horses to grab and toss.

What you should consider: This toy is not as durable as those at a higher price point.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

