Top Stories
8th noose found at Amazon site despite additional security
Top Stories
‘I would have made a different decision’: Infante-Green on hiring former PVD superintendent
Video
US allows Americans with expired passports to return home
Record-breaking kicker Adam Vinatieri plans to retire
‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ author Eric Carle dies at 91
Top Stories
McKee taps former Landmark CEO to run agency overseeing Slater Hospital
Video
Top Stories
RI delays lottery for new medical marijuana dispensaries
Video
Honeywell laying off 470 at RI face mask factory
Video
Ed commissioner defends paying Peters to leave as search starts for new Providence superintendent
Video
‘Go back where you came from’: RI woman faces trial for berating Black family
Video
Top Stories
Record-breaking kicker Adam Vinatieri plans to retire
Top Stories
URI men’s and women’s basketball take part in Dunkin Iced Coffee Day benefiting Hasbro Children’s Hospital
Video
Quigley, Rix, Ramos headline 19 RIIL Awards
Video
Major Japan newspaper Asahi calls for Olympic cancellation
Newport Gulls excited for upcoming season
Video
Top Stories
The Providence Riot: One Year Later
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 5/21/2021: Prov. School Board President Nick Hemond; Coronavirus reopening
Video
Cold Case: Who Killed John Gomes?
Video
Newsmakers 5/14/2021: General Treasurer Seth Magaziner
Video
Target 12: Lingering Layoff
Video
Top Stories
Dunkin’ raises money for Hasbro Children’s Hospital on Iced Coffee Day
Video
Top Stories
Elena Cardone can help you build your own empire
Video
In the Kitchen: Eat Your Greens Pasta
Video
Summer fun for the whole family!
Video
Creating ‘BUZZ’ in Your Garden
Video
Pets
Which dog dresses are best for summer?
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
3 charged with murder of Providence man found shot to death in car
‘I felt humiliated’: RI family testifies in ‘racist rant’ trial
Video
Man, 38, shot and killed in North Attleboro apartment
Video
Showers/Thunder This Evening. Nice Thursday
Video
‘I would have made a different decision’: Infante-Green on hiring former PVD superintendent
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Summer Planning Guide: See what’s in store for Southern New England
Video
Student Setbacks & Successes: Helping kids stay on track and feel supported through uncertain times
Video
Vaccine 101: Laying out the facts and dispelling the myths before you get the shot
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Biden orders more Intel investigation of COVID-19 origin
Video
RI reports 1% COVID positivity, 1 death as vaccination efforts continue
Video
Dunkin’ hosts pop-up vaccination clinics on Iced Coffee Day
Video
‘You are making a difference’: East Providence teens participate in Moderna vaccine trial
Video
COVID milestone: 50% of US adults now fully vaccinated
Sunscreen, water bottle, face mask: What summer camp will look like in Rhode Island this year
Video
Roger Williams Park Zoo updates mask-wearing guidelines
RI State House to partially reopen next month; masks will still be required
Video
27% of RI adolescents partially vaccinated; decline in weekly COVID data continues
Video
Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12
Video
Report: ‘A very great many things’ caused COVID-19 tragedy at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home
Video
White House calling for WHO to support international investigation into COVID-19 origins
Video
More Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
Warwick applies for grant to fix Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse
Video
Many more than ‘7 swans a swimming’ seen in the Seekonk River this spring
Video
RIPTA utilizing the sun to power up and save money
Video
More Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
BankNewport City Center adds roller disco, outdoor movies to Providence summer fare
How to watch Wednesday’s total lunar eclipse of ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’
Cosmic 2-for-1: Total lunar eclipse combines with supermoon
Rising again: Scialo Bros. Bakery reopens
Special edition of ‘Good Night Lights’ honors young boy who died of cancer
Video
Providence student’s unique ‘Game Show Club’ carries over to the classroom
Video
Handwritten example of famous Einstein equation gets $1.2M