Inflatable water slides are a great alternative to pools as they stow away, and kids without swimming skills can still enjoy them.

Which inflatable water slide for kids is best?

Playing in the water is the perfect activity for kids on a hot summer day. But for many families, owning a pool is unattainable. An inflatable water slide can be the perfect solution to keep your kids entertained all summer long without dishing out the money on a permanent pool. With so many inflatable water slides on the market, each with various features, you can find the best model for your children and your budget.

Inflatable water slides for kids considerations

Most inflatable slides have a weight limit. This means you should consider the number of children playing on it and how long you want to keep it. If your child is only 50 pounds now, but you want them to be able to play on it as they grow, opt for a slide with a larger weight limit than you may need at present.

Best inflatable water slides for kids

Best overall

BOUNTECH Inflatable Long Slide Bouncer Park

What you need to know: With a shorter side and longer slide to provide variety for children and suit different ages, this water slide is a favorite for families with more than one child.

What you’ll love: It includes two water squirters, a basketball hoop, climbing wall, a swimming area and double slides for the kids. It also comes with a repair kit, a huge bonus.

What you should consider: For the price, some users wished the product came with an air blower.

Best bang for your buck

Action Air Inflatable Water Slide Shark Bounce House

What you need to know: A cost-effective and thematic slide that can be used wet or dry

What you’ll love: It has a colorful design, climbing area, mini pool and water cannon, and comes with a blower and inflates quickly.

What you should consider: This option can be difficult to store due to the shark head.

Best for young kids

BOUNTECH Inflatable Kids Castle Water Slide with Climbing Wall

What you need to know: This is a smaller model for younger kids with various exciting features that can be used wet or dry.

What you’ll love: This option includes a wide water slide, bounce house with safety netting, sprinkler head and more.

What you should consider: This is ideal for younger kids, so the weight limit is lower than some other models.

Best for sturdiness

Bestway Hurricane Tunnel Blast Inflatable Water Park Play Center

What you need to know: Built for safety and durability, this play center is packed with fun features for enjoyment and security.

What you’ll love: It has a long, wrap-around slide with sprayers, a small pool at the bottom of the slide for a soft landing and safety netting at the top peak.

What you should consider: Sturdiness comes with weight, and parents have complained about this slide being too heavy for easy storage.

Easiest to maintain

BOUNTECH Inflatable Bounce House

What you need to know: This water slide combo comes with a repair kit to ensure that it stays in top shape all year long.

What you’ll love: It has a water slide, spray gun and a climbing wall with just enough room to lounge and splash around.

What you should consider: This option is simpler than some models, so it may not be ideal for kids who are bored easily.

Best for big families

BOUNTECH Inflatable Water Park

What you need to know: Massive, 9.5-foot inflatable with two slides and fun for the whole family.

What you’ll love: It has two water slides, a rock wall, two spray guns and a small pool that will keep your whole family entertained all summer long.

What you should consider: This is a higher-priced option compared to other models on this list.

Best for parties

Costzon 7-in-1 Inflatable Crocodile Water Park

What you need to know: This large inflatable is equipped with various features designed to accommodate and entertain multiple children with a fun crocodile theme.

What you’ll love: Two slides, a climbing wall, a tunnel, a water cannon, a wading pool and a basketball hoop will keep the whole party engaged.

What you should consider: With so many elements, inflating and deflating this water park can be a challenge.

Other top picks

Intex Rainbow Ring Inflatable Play Center

What you need to know: This small toddler play area is ideal for parents who want a summer toy for their young one without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: Low price, small slide, wading pool and ring toss game will keep your little one occupied without taking up your whole yard or your entire budget.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with a blower, so you will need to purchase one separately if you don’t own one already.

BOUNTECH Inflatable Double Slide Bounce House, Kids Splash Pool Water Slide

What you need to know: With durable materials and an easy setup, this multi-featured water slide should entertain your kids year after year.

What you’ll love: Bounce house, slide, sprayer, splash area and a kit that provides a blower, repair kit and storage case ensures you have everything you need.

What you should consider: The slides are pretty steep, so this may not be the safest slide for very young children.

