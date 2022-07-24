Get ready to pull out all the stops for your next outdoor party with these 15 items.

What’s better than throwing a great party? Throwing a great party while making things easier for yourself so you can go ahead and enjoy the party too. Afterall, outdoor gatherings are more than just firing up the barbeque. They have their own challenges, from weather to furnishings to kitchen runs for food. You want to be prepared for everything so that nothing stops the fun but what does that entail? Here are 15 items you might love to have around for your next outdoor party.

Outdoor party dining

OlarHike Grilling Accessories BBQ Grill Tools Set

This set has everything you’ll need on hand for gas, charcoal, smoker and other flat top grills. It comes with 25 pieces, including a stainless steel spatula, knife, tongs and kabob skewers, as well as a meat thermometer, meat injector, cleaning brush and silicone gloves.

Sunnydaze Outdoor Yard Drink Holder Stakes

This set comes with six alloy steel drink holder stakes in red, white and blue. These cup holders are perfect for yard parties where you can place stakes near the games or tables for guests to place their cans or cups. The stakes are convenient, easy to use and store away nicely in the featured carrying bag.

B. Smith 3-Step Server in White

This 3-tier serving tray set comes with three porcelain trays on a metal stand that makes it a breeze to grab something to eat in a crowded setting. The trays are dishwasher and microwave safe, so it’s easy to reheat snacks and wash up after the party.

CreativeWare 3-Tier Serving Tower

This durable, 3-tier glass serving tower is stylish, elegant and allows you to present more appetizers or desserts without taking up too much space on the table. The bottom tray is about 18.25 inches in width and the tiers can free-stand, meaning you can tower them or space them out separately as needed. They are even dishwasher-safe.

TRINITY TXK-0802 Stainless Steel Cooler with Shelf

Beverage distribution is made easy with this stainless steel rolling cooler. The cart can hold up to 96 aluminum cans at a time, so you don’t have to constantly refill the cooler all day long. It has an attached bottle opener and cap catcher plus a bottom shelf for storing bottles or extras that don’t need to be on ice.

Outdoor party décor

Murphy’s Naturals Mosquito Repellent Candle

If you’re worried about mosquitos bothering your guests, this 9-ounce DEET-free soy and beeswax blend candle is a natural bug repellent. It can burn for up to 30 hours and has a pleasant smell while repelling bugs. Packs of one, two, three and six candles are available.

Brightown 100 Ft Outdoor Patio String Lights with Clear Edison Bulbs

Whether you like the aesthetic or want some extra lighting to take your party into the night, these 10 foot string lights come with 100 glass Edison bulbs, plus four spares for safe measure. The set is waterproof and designed for outdoor spaces. Plus, they add great ambience to any setting.

Impact 10′ x 10′ White Canopy Tent with Dressed Legs

This 10 foot by 10 foot canopy will work wonders on sunny days when your guests want a little shade and protection from the sun. It has a powder-coated steel frame and comes with a rope and spike kit. It’s easy to set up and isn’t likely to clash with existing décor.

COSCO Commercial Comfort Back Fabric Folding Chairs with Handle Hole

This set comes with four sturdy yet lightweight alloy steel folding chairs with dark taupe fabric seat and back cushions. The built-in handles on the backs make moving them around the yard easy, but be sure not to leave them out overnight in the rain.

Wisteria Lane 7-Piece Patio Furniture Set

If you don’t already have party-ready patio furniture, this 7-piece set comes with a durable rattan sectional, plus a matching wooden table and three cushioned ottomans. It isn’t too difficult to rearrange all the pieces outside and you get a lot of items for the price point. Cushions come in grey, ivory or red.

Outdoor party entertainment ideas

Yard Games Ring Toss Game Premium Set

This wooden ring toss game comes with five nylon rope rings and a convenient carrying bag. It’s easy set up and easy to play, allowing your guests a little competitive fun while they eat, drink and chat.

Yard Games Large Tumbling Timbers with Carrying Case

This 56 block stacking game is great for parties. The pieces are made from New Zealand Pine wood and can stand up to 4 feet tall through the course of a game. It’s ideal for two to six players at a time and comes with a bag for storage when it comes time to pack up and put the game away.

GoSports Cornhole Bean Bag Toss Game Set

This set comes with two tailgate size black MDF cornhole boards with aluminum frames plus eight all-weather beanbags and a carrying case. It’s easy to set up and easy to play, making it a low maintenance party game.

BALI OUTDOORS Wood Burning Fire Pit Backyard with Cooking Grill

Whether you’re looking to roast marshmallows or simply sit around the fire and chat, this wood-burning fire pit makes for a great centerpiece. The metal frame measures 32 inches in length and 25 inches in height. You can even grill on it. Screen not included.

Polk Audio Atrium 4 Outdoor Speakers

This set comes with two powerful black or white wired speakers designed for all-weather outdoor use. They provide a clear, rich sound so you can keep the music playing all day long. There are no batteries needed but an outlet is required.

