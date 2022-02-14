Which cable clip is best?

The more devices and peripherals you have, the more you probably suffer from cable clutter. If you want to make the most of your workspace, cable clips should be at the top of your shopping list. These affordable tools let you quickly and easily eliminate workspace cable clutter.

The best clips are the Xiaoxi Adhesive Cable Clips, which come in a pack of 20 and feature 3M adhesive for durability.

What to know before you buy cable clips

Why you need cable clips

If you have a lot of cables, clips are a fast, easy and affordable way to organize them so they don’t clutter your workspace. They give you more room and make the area easier to clean. If you have cables running down a wall or across the floor, clips become a matter of safety. They can keep you from getting tangled, tripping, and pulling your equipment to the floor.

How cable clips attach to a surface

For the home office or entertainment center, purchase clips of the peel-and-stick variety. This type of installation is easy enough for anyone to do, and most adhesive removes without damaging walls and furniture — though you should always read the fine print to be sure that this is the case.

For heavy-duty or permanent situations, consider clips that nail or screw into a surface. They will be much more durable, but if you want to change your cable layout, it will be much harder to do.

Cable clips vs. cable straps

Instead of clips, you could use cable straps to declutter your cables. However, it is important to understand that they don’t necessarily serve the same purpose as cable clips. The best use for cable straps is when you have multiple cables all running the same course. Cable straps let you bind several cables together, removing clutter. Unfortunately, they aren’t ideal for fastening cables to a particular location. If you have a cable or cord that you want to run along a baseboard, for instance, a clip is your best option.

What to look for in a quality cable clip

Size

Cables come in different sizes. The coaxial cable that runs to your TV, for example, is much thicker than the USB cables used to charge your phone. Too-large clips might not hold your cables in place. Clips that are too small, on the other hand, simply won’t work.

Shape

Cables come in different shapes — some are narrow and round, while others are wide and flat. Always consider the shape of the cables you want to secure when choosing a clip.

Number of clips

If you only have a few cables you want to secure for a short distance, you won’t need many clips. However, if you are purchasing clips for your entire family, consider buying in bulk to get the best bang for your buck.

Number of cables each clip can secure

If you have several cables all running to the same location, such as the back of your computer monitor, consider large clips capable of holding several cables of different sizes.

Color

Color is a matter of preference. Most cable clips are white, black or clear. However, if you’d like, it is possible to purchase clips in an assortment of bright colors.

How much you can expect to spend on cable clips

While you can purchase a single clip for $1-$3, your money will go much further when you purchase a pack. A pack of clips will range from roughly $5-$15, and you may get anywhere from six to over 100 clips in the pack.

Cable clip FAQ

Are cable clips hard to install?

A. Peel-and-stick clips are the best choice for someone with little to no DIY experience. You simply remove the protective backing to reveal the adhesive and stick the clip wherever you need it. Clips that need to be nailed or screwed into place, however, can be much more difficult to install and should be reserved for use by someone with a moderate amount of DIY experience. Clips with small nails, for instance, will not work on drywall.

Is it possible to remove Command strips after you’ve applied them to a surface?

A. Command strips attach to a surface using strong adhesive. If you are considering using these to keep your cables organized, you might be worried about any damage they might cause when removed. Fortunately, they are designed to be safe for use on most surfaces. To remove a Command strip, you must pull the adhesive tab down (or across, depending on how the strips are installed) until the tab stretches free. It is important to follow the directions and never pull the tab off or away from the wall, as this could damage a painted surface.

What’s the best cable clip to buy?

Top cable clip

Xiaoxi Adhesive Cable Clips

What you need to know: This is a stiff, durable clip that will keep your cables in place.

What you’ll love: The extra-strong 3M adhesive pads provide optimum hold. The dual-clip design ensures your cables will stay where you want them. They’re suitable for use on a wide variety of surfaces.

What you should consider: Their diameter is not large enough for coaxial cable. However, it is perfect for USB cables, Ethernet cables and HDMI cables.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cable clip for the money

Command Round Cord Clips

What you need to know: If you just need a few clips for your cables, this pack of four from a top name in the business will get the job done.

What you’ll love: These clips are clear, which makes them virtually invisible to the casual eye. The adhesive is safe for almost all types of surfaces, and is manufactured to remove cleanly, leaving no residue or damage. The half-inch opening makes these clips suitable for a wide variety of cables.

What you should consider: While Command strips are an excellent product, they do not work well in hot, humid environments.

Where to buy: Sold by Staples

Worth checking out

O’Hill Cable Clips

What you need to know: This 16-pack of clips includes different sized holders for a variety of applications.

What you’ll love: The clips in this pack can hold one, two, three or five cables, making them suitable for creating a neat and organized network to decrease clutter. The clips are black and made of a flexible material that lets you use them for hanging other items, such as a toothbrush or wired earbuds, if you desire.

What you should consider: These clips work best on smaller cables, such as USB charging cables.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

