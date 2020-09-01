Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Download Our Apps
Top Stories
Providence Police nab suspects in first homicide of 2022
Video
Top Stories
Tesla recalls over 800K vehicles for seat belt chime problem
Fire prompts mass evacuation of Coventry rehab facility; 24 patients hospitalized
Video
Amazon to raise annual prime membership price by $20
Two cases of omicron ‘stealth’ subvariant detected in RI
Video
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Weather
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
COVID
Track Cases & Data
Vaccine & Testing Info
Travel Rules and Recommendations
Do I Need a Mask? Vaccination Proof?
School Updates
12 Responds
Vital Hotlines
Top Stories
Two cases of omicron ‘stealth’ subvariant detected in RI
Video
Top Stories
RI’s only 24-hour testing site halts 24/7 operations; hospitalizations continue to decline
Video
Top Stories
Parents debate having masks in schools become optional
Video
Travel groups want to scrap testing requirement to enter US
Video
Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers
Video
WHO: In 10 weeks, omicron surge causes COVID cases to soar
Video
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Maternal Health Matters
Holiday Rhode
Supply Chain Explained
Housing Hurdles
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
Providence Police nab suspects in first homicide of 2022
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: Off-duty Attleboro police chief seen shoving teen after hockey game
Video
Police sergeant convicted of beating suspect wants new trial moved out of Providence
Controversial RI figure with ties to mobsters and cops dies
DHS interim director resigning amid staffing turmoil
Video
Sports
High School
Hometown Hero
Team of the Week
Friday Night Blitz
College
Patriots: New England Nation
Big Game Bound
China 2022
Bruins
Providence Bruins
Celtics
Red Sox
Double OT
Top Stories
Brown QB Perry wins MVP of Shrine Bowl, impresses NFL scouts
Top Stories
Hendricken picks up road win at Barrington
Video
Toll Gate hands Shea-Tolman Co-op first loss
Video
Bryant’s Pride drops 44, sets new D1 program record in win
Video
Brown preps for homestand with backs against the wall
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
2022 Meeting Street Telethon: Here’s how to watch and make a donation
Video
Top Stories
Contract Controversy: A Target 12 Investigators exclusive
Video
Maternal Health Matters: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts
Video
Target 12: Curbing Drunk Driving
Video
Newsmakers 1/21/2022: RI Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor, Budget Dir. Brian Daniels
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Jumbo Fried Shrimp
Video
Top Stories
Eye on RI: Monster Jam returns!
Video
MLK Convocation Celebration: Winter Anti-Racism Series
Video
The importance of rest
Video
In the Kitchen: Chicken Schnitzel
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Signup for Alerts & Email News
Honoring Black History
Remarkable Women Contest
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Cold Cases
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Search
Search
Boards
Best whiteboard cleaner
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
Fire prompts mass evacuation of Coventry rehab facility; 24 patients hospitalized
Video
Rain Changes to Ice as Temperatures Drop Today; Slick Travel Expected
Video
Icy roads expected for Friday as winter storm moves in
Video
Two cases of omicron ‘stealth’ subvariant detected in RI
Video
VIDEO: Off-duty Attleboro police chief seen shoving teen after hockey game
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Maternal Health Matters: Helping moms find the care they need while caring for baby
Video
Holiday Rhode: Hope, humanity shine bright in this spirited trip around the state
Video
Supply Chain Explained: Why shopping is more challenging, expensive right now
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Two cases of omicron ‘stealth’ subvariant detected in RI
Video
RI’s only 24-hour testing site halts 24/7 operations; hospitalizations continue to decline
Video
Parents debate having masks in schools become optional
Video
Travel groups want to scrap testing requirement to enter US
Video
Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers
Video
WHO: In 10 weeks, omicron surge causes COVID cases to soar
Video
Too many masks: WHO cites glut of waste from COVID response
Video
McKee broadening National Guard, FEMA support at RI hospitals as COVID data trends downward
Video
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
Video
Final day of COVID-19 testing at TF Green; 2,003 new cases, 14 deaths
Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes
Video
US gives full approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
Video
More Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
No lack of Christmas trees at some RI farms despite nationwide shortages
Video
A-maize-ing corn mazes to get lost in this fall
Video
Warwick applies for grant to fix Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse
Video
More Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
WATCH: Air Force MSgt returns from deployment to surprise kids for daughter’s birthday
Video
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ done filming, hints at release date
Gallery
Seekonk superintendent raps when announcing snow days
Video
Middletown football players help community dig out after snowstorm
Video
‘It was just meant to be’: Blizzard doesn’t stop Lincoln couple from tying the knot
Video
Show & Tell: How did you spend this snowy Saturday?
Gallery
Here, kitty: Bidens welcome cat named Willow to White House
Video