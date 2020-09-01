String Instruments

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Download Our Apps
Top Stories
Harrison exits ‘Bachelor’ in wake of racial insensitivity
Top Stories
‘Every Rhode Islander deserves to feel safe’: McKee stresses value of proposed gun legislation
Video
Bill that would designate an official state coral heads to McKee’s desk
RI rental relief program has helped 50+ families since its launch
Video
3 RI hospitals easing visitation restrictions
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Summer Planning Guide
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
Vaccine 101
The Value of Home
The Mafia Tapes
Newsfeed Now
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
Westerly becomes third school district to receive high-volume public records requests
Video
Top Stories
South Kingstown mailer investigation focuses on well-known political consultant
Video
Costco developer accuses Cranston mayors of ‘political interference’
Video
RI’s third-most executive orders nationwide not the whole story
Video
AG Neronha: State hate crime law needs clarity
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
High School Football
High School
Hometown Hero
Team of the Week
Masters Report
Double OT
Patriots: New England Nation
Red Sox
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
College
Top Stories
Stacked field to return to Wannamoisett CC for Northeast Amateur
Video
Top Stories
Bruce Cassidy fined $25,000 for criticizing refs
Video
June 7 H.S. roundup: EG BLAX, Hendricken boys volleyball cruise to wins
Video
Islanders win 5-4 to take 3-2 lead in series over Bruins
Seven for Simone; Biles claims another US Gymnastics title
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
Top Stories
Newsmakers 6/4/2021: Attorney General Peter Neronha
Video
Top Stories
Cold Case: Who Killed Diane Drake?
Video
Small But Strong: Chasing a Cure
Video
Newsmakers 5/28/2021: Providence Police’s Paré, Clements
Video
The Providence Riot: One Year Later
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Nutritionist shares tips for how to snack smart this summer
Video
Top Stories
Let Collette help you plan your next vacation
Video
Road to The Rhode Show: Brad Appleton
Video
In the Kitchen: Kielbasa Sandwich
Video
Planet Fitness is ready to welcome you back!
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
12 Salutes the Class of 2021
Community
Community Events Calendar
Small But Strong
Cold Cases
Who To Know
12 Charity Connection
Nesi’s Notes
12 Gives Back
Product Reviews
Video Game News
Remarkable Women
Opioid Crisis
Rescue a Pet
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
String Instruments
Best ukuleles for beginners
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
Serious injuries reported in Route 24 crash; traffic backed up in both directions
Video
Westerly becomes third school district to receive high-volume public records requests
Video
Judge: South Kingstown woman guilty of disorderly conduct, but not a hate crime
Video
Inland Heat Advisory Today; Late Day T’Storm North Of Providence
Video
South Kingstown mailer investigation focuses on well-known political consultant
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Memories of McCoy: A look back at when the ballpark was a hit with families and fans
Video
Summer Planning Guide: See what’s in store for Southern New England
Video
Student Setbacks & Successes: Helping kids stay on track and feel supported through uncertain times
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
US increasingly unlikely to meet Biden’s July 4 vax goal
RI reports further improvements in weekly COVID-19 data
Video
New Bedford Whaling Museum to offer coronavirus vaccines
Newsfeed Now: White House concerned about meeting vaccination goal by July 4; Video goes viral after student checks in pool noodle for flight
Video
Carnival plans first US cruises for vaccinated guests despite new Texas law prohibiting ‘vaccine passports’
Video
Fire at Pfizer facility did not affect production of vaccine
RI health officials say while vaccinations are progressing, growth is slowing
Video
RI DLT: More people are going back to work following change in benefit structure
Video
8.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Massachusetts
WHO: High vaccination rates can help reduce risk of variants
Video
Rhode Island sends 200K COVID-19 tests, medical supplies to India
Video
12 Responds: Is it safe to go maskless with COVID-19 variants out there?
Video
More Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
Warwick applies for grant to fix Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse
Video
Many more than ‘7 swans a swimming’ seen in the Seekonk River this spring
Video
RIPTA utilizing the sun to power up and save money
Video
More Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Bill that would designate an official state coral heads to McKee’s desk
Donkey on the run in Johnston months after wayward steer was captured
US intel report on UFOs: No evidence of aliens, but …
‘I would have never imagined’: California woman reunited with lost wallet 46 years later
Beekeeping athlete turns honey into money for Special Olympics RI
Video
How rude! Study claims Rhode Islanders have the worst attitudes
Black Lives Matter mural being painted outside Kennedy Plaza
Video