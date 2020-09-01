Piano & Keyboard

Skip to content
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Lawyer for man shot by off-duty police officer describes encounter
Video
Red, White and Boom! 4th of July fireworks displays, celebrations in RI, Mass.
2-month-old baby dies while in DCYF custody
Video
Pawtucket shooting victim identified as former Sacred Heart football star
WEATHER ALERT: Heat Advisory Through Wednesday Evening, Highs 90+ Inland
Video
Memories of McCoy: A look back at when the ballpark was a hit with families and fans
Video
Summer Planning Guide: See what’s in store for Southern New England
Video
Student Setbacks & Successes: Helping kids stay on track and feel supported through uncertain times
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
RI reports 44 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 0 deaths
Video
ACI officer who died of COVID complications among several honored during 300-mile bike ride
Video
Mass. VaxMillion Giveaway deadlines, drawing dates announced; Vax Bus Tour unveiled
Video
65% of Rhode Islanders at least partially vaccinated, data shows
Video
Attleboro DPW head opposes months-long sales tax holiday
Video
Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target
Video
Nearly all COVID deaths in US are now among unvaccinated
Video
RI’s COVID-19 positivity rate below 1% since May 27; 19 new cases, 1 death
Video
Summer safety tips: What a local doctor says you need to know
Video
CCRI, RIC requiring students to be fully vaccinated by fall
CDC extends eviction moratorium a month, says it’s last time
Video
CDC, WhatsApp launch vaccine finder chat in Spanish to help boost vaccinations
Video
More Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
Warwick applies for grant to fix Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse
Video
Many more than ‘7 swans a swimming’ seen in the Seekonk River this spring
Video
RIPTA utilizing the sun to power up and save money
Video
More Sky Drone 12
Red, White and Boom! 4th of July fireworks displays, celebrations in RI, Mass.
Alex Trebek wins posthumous trophy at Daytime Emmys
No ET, no answers: Intel report is inconclusive about UFOs
‘What’s under the ground can tell a story’: East Providence man hopes to return long-lost plaque to Marine’s family
Video
Conan O’Brien ends TBS late-night show with snark, gratitude
‘Things are brewing’: RI has starring role in at least one upcoming movie
Video
This makes cents: Yogi Berra gets a stamp named in his honor