Spiking COVID-19 hospitalizations cause water shortage in Orlando, Florida
Report: Full FDA approval for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could come next week
Boxing coach hopes to empower more young women to step into the ring
US appeals court refuses to end CDC’s eviction moratorium
GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk
Spiking COVID-19 hospitalizations cause water shortage in Orlando, Florida
Report: Full FDA approval for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could come next week
US appeals court refuses to end CDC’s eviction moratorium
RI reports 1 more dead, 296 new COVID-19 cases
Ex-NFL quarterback loses Uber Eats endorsement deal over anti-mask views
Boston orders masks in indoor public venues starting Aug. 27
Court battle looms over high-volume South Kingstown school records requests
‘Completely unacceptable:’ Defense attorneys slam Bristol DA over drug evidence
When in doubt, don’t pay for services in advance, consumer attorney says
Prov. Police release footage of officers punching, spitting at teen suspects
Over 50 cases now under scrutiny due to drugs found in Fall River cop’s desk
Celtics release 2021-2022 regular-season schedule
Ex-NFL quarterback loses Uber Eats endorsement deal over anti-mask views
MLB to end 70-year partnership with Topps trading cards
Cumberland soccer star Ribeiro headed to Mexico City
Newton, Jones star at QB for Patriots in 35-0 rout of Eagles
Newsmakers 8/19/2021: Sen. Jack Reed
McKee: Masks will be required in schools this fall
Cold Case: Tragedy at Rough Point
COVID Long Haulers
Newsmakers 8/13/2021: COVID outlook in RI; Ben Downing
Looking back with the Rhode Show Rewind
Rhody Roundup: What was the worst job you ever had?
On the Rhode: Celebrating summer in Newport
Cooking with The Neighbor’s Kitchen & Bar
Accessing Affordable Housing
Severe Weather Alert: Hurricane Watch, Storm Surge Warning Issued Sunday; Significant Impacts Likely
SEVERE WX ALERT: Henri Forecast to Make Landfall in Southern New England on Sunday
Court battle looms over high-volume South Kingstown school records requests
Eyewitness sheds new light on ‘unfortunate accident’ involving Newport billionaire
Stormbeat: RI, MA residents urged to prepare as Henri strengthens, approaches
Beyond the forecast: Answering your weather questions and exploring summer threats
Body-Worn Cams: What state police learned from pilot program and where your local department stands
Memories of McCoy: A look back at when the ballpark was a hit with families and fans
Spiking COVID-19 hospitalizations cause water shortage in Orlando, Florida
Report: Full FDA approval for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could come next week
US appeals court refuses to end CDC’s eviction moratorium
RI reports 1 more dead, 296 new COVID-19 cases
Ex-NFL quarterback loses Uber Eats endorsement deal over anti-mask views
Boston orders masks in indoor public venues starting Aug. 27
Protest outside RI State House pushes back against health care worker vaccine mandate
Latest winner of $1 million vaccination lottery announced
McKee: Masks will be required in schools this fall
Alexander-Scott: All RI schools should require masks this fall
RI K-12 council vote pressures districts to require masks in schools
Biden to require COVID vaccines for nursing home staff
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Warwick applies for grant to fix Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse
Many more than ‘7 swans a swimming’ seen in the Seekonk River this spring
RIPTA utilizing the sun to power up and save money
Boxing coach hopes to empower more young women to step into the ring
Eyewitness sheds new light on ‘unfortunate accident’ involving Newport billionaire
Ed Sheeran says new ‘coming of age’ album coming in October
The Lizzie Borden House is looking to hire a ghost hunter
Yik Yak is back: Controversial app returns after 4-year hiatus
Big bird on water is mystery, but town calls it just ducky
Woman, snake come face-to-face in grocery store