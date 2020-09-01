Snow Tools

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
49°
LIVE NOW
Watch 12 News Now at 10:00
Providence
49°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
NEWS
Local News
COVID-19
Gas Tracker
Crime
Politics
Ukraine Crisis
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Get 12 News App Notifications
Email Newsletters & Alerts
Top Stories
Investigation into TA involves Pre-K student
Top Stories
Hot glue guns recalled due to fire, burn risk
US long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year loan reaches …
FDA authorizes 1st breath test for COVID-19 infection
Prosecutors: Man recorded Norfolk girl undressing
WEATHER
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Weather
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Ghost Army
Honoring Black History
Maternal Health Matters
Supply Chain Explained
Housing Hurdles
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
TARGET 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
RI lawmakers question MTM contract extension
Video
Top Stories
RIPTA paid hackers $170,000 following cyberattack
Video
Lifespan CEO Dr. Timothy Babineau stepping down
Video
Could you live in the new ‘Superman’ building?
Video
Docs reveal chase suspect’s violent past
Video
SPORTS
High School
Hometown Hero
College
PC Hoops
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
Red Sox
Patriots: New England Nation
Friday Night Blitz
Masters Report
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Three St. Rays seniors sign letters of intent
Video
Top Stories
Blind Rhode Islander gearing up for Boston Marathon
Video
Boston Marathon: Here’s what you can’t bring
Video
Hendricken quartet signs to run at Division I level
Video
Coventry tops Toll Gate on the road
Video
LOCAL PROGRAMS
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
Losing Ground: A Target 12 Investigation
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 4/8/2022: LG candidate Deb Ruggiero; political …
Video
Target 12: Crumbling Capitol
Video
Newsmakers 4/1/2022: RI housing crisis; reporter …
Video
Cold Case: Who killed Henry Reeves?
Video
THE RHODE SHOW
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Don’s miss ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ live on stage at PPAC
Video
Top Stories
How to put together your own floral arrangement
Video
How you can help Mother Earth with Aquidneck Island …
Video
Eye on RI: Easter activities!
Video
How families are part of the recovery process
Video
JOBS
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
MORE
Signup for Alerts & Email News
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Contests
Remarkable Women
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Cold Cases
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
BestReviews
Press Releases
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Snow Tools
Best roof snow rake
Top Snow Tools Headlines
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
Providence family rocked by 2 murders 16 years apart
Lifespan CEO Dr. Timothy Babineau stepping down
Police: Man who killed dad was kicked out of house
Could you live in the new ‘Superman’ building?
Man who led police on multi-state chase held as fugitive
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Ghost Army: Meet the ‘combat con artists’ of WWII
Honoring Black History: Mind Body Soul
Maternal Health Matters: Helping moms find the care …
View All 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
FDA authorizes 1st breath test for COVID-19 infection
Pfizer to seek COVID booster for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds
WHO: COVID cases and deaths fall for 3rd consecutive …
CDC extends travel mask requirement to May 3
RI sees uptick in weekly COVID-19 data
With aid to spend, schools look for students who …
Mask rule for planes and trains still up in the air
COVID-19, overdoses pushed US to highest death total …
UK’s Johnson says he paid a police fine for lockdown …
Providence schools drop mask mandate
COVID-19 in RI: 680 new cases, 2 deaths since Friday
Efforts to make protective medical gear in US falling …
View All Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
VIDEO: DEM conducts controlled fire on Dutch Island
Sea level rise accelerating, new report reveals
No lack of Christmas trees at some RI farms despite …
View All Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Blind Rhode Islander gearing up for Boston Marathon
Full Pink Moon to rise ahead of Easter
Spencer named official Boston Marathon dog
RI state troopers running in Boston Marathon
Hungry javelina gets stuck in car, goes for ride …