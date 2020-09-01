Measuring & Detection Tools

Skip to content
‘Always there to lend a helping hand’: Fall River crash victim remembered as doting father
Police: 22 catalytic converters stolen off trucks at Warwick business
RI Senate committee approves recreational marijuana
New England Aquarium accepts ticket saved for over 37 years
E-bikes return to streets of Providence
RI to consolidate state-run COVID-19 test sites; no deaths since June 5
Girl Scouts have millions of unsold boxes of cookies thanks to pandemic
Mass. reports lowest number of single day confirmed COVID-19 cases in more than a year
Schools across US brace for surge of kindergartners in fall
Mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium to administer its final vaccines Monday
Novavax: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
The Joint Commission launches unannounced review of Eleanor Slater Hospital
Westerly Schools charge $9,300 for ‘high-volume’ public records request
Electric bike share returning to Providence
RI State Police troopers on track for body cams by year’s end
RI marijuana legalization in limbo as end of legislative session nears
Bill Koch joins Yianni Kourakis to break down the Red Sox weekend
Central tops Cumberland, Portsmouth over Lincoln in baseball playoffs
Dave Hanson Sr. still going strong at Central after more than 50 years
June 12 H.S. roundup: LaSalle, Classical, PCD earn wins before postseason play
June 11 HS roundup: Prout, Coventry, S.K. pick up wins as regular winds down
Newsmakers 6/11/2021: Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza
Newsmakers 6/4/2021: Attorney General Peter Neronha
Cold Case: Who Killed Diane Drake?
Small But Strong: Chasing a Cure
Newsmakers 5/28/2021: Providence Police’s Paré, Clements
Learn about the summer fun at RWP Zoo!
Celebrate Paul Masse’s 30th Anniversary
In the Kitchen: Niçoise Salade
Celebrate dad with outdoor games this Father’s Day
From stress to joy in minutes
2 arrested following road rage incident involving hatchet in East Greenwich
RI Senate committee approves recreational marijuana
Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms Will Continue Into Evening
The Joint Commission launches unannounced review of Eleanor Slater Hospital
NATO leaders declare China a global security challenge
Memories of McCoy: A look back at when the ballpark was a hit with families and fans
Summer Planning Guide: See what’s in store for Southern New England
Student Setbacks & Successes: Helping kids stay on track and feel supported through uncertain times
RI to consolidate state-run COVID-19 test sites; no deaths since June 5
Girl Scouts have millions of unsold boxes of cookies thanks to pandemic
Mass. reports lowest number of single day confirmed COVID-19 cases in more than a year
Schools across US brace for surge of kindergartners in fall
Mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium to administer its final vaccines Monday
Novavax: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
Some J&J vaccine doses can be used, but many must be tossed
US vaccine surplus grows by the day as expiration dates loom
McKee explains why he extended RI’s state of emergency through July 9
G-7 gathers to pledge 1B coronavirus vaccine shots for world
Two people test positive for COVID-19 on first post-pandemic cruise from North America
As air travel rebounds, TSA struggles with worker shortage
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Warwick applies for grant to fix Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse
Video
Video
Video
New England Aquarium accepts ticket saved for over 37 years
Prime Peke! Wasabi the Pekingese wins Westminster dog show
‘Friends’-themed cruise to set sail in May 2022, offer ‘immersive vacation experience’ for fans
‘It’s a living, breathing thing’: Lifelong Bristolian excited to walk in 236th Annual Fourth of July parade
‘I’m going to die’: Diver recalls getting stuck in whale’s mouth off Cape Cod
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse: How to watch Thursday morning
Kevin Bacon and his wife spotted at coffee shop in Exeter
