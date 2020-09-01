Lifting Equipment

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
46°
Providence
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
NEWS
Local News
COVID-19
Crime
Politics
Ukraine Crisis
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Download Our Apps
Top Stories
4 members of violent Providence gang plead guilty
Top Stories
Baby lobster numbers low off New England as waters …
Belarus president stands in front of map indicating …
Trump calls the Russian invasion ‘a Holocaust,’ urges …
Video
I-95 reopens after jack-knifed truck halted traffic
Video
WEATHER
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Weather
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Honoring Black History
Maternal Health Matters
Supply Chain Explained
Housing Hurdles
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
TARGET 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
High demand for rescues in Providence takes toll …
Video
Top Stories
New cannabis legalization bill introduced in RI House, …
Video
State pushes deadline to 2027 for Providence schools …
Video
‘Utter lack of control’: Complaint asks RI officials …
Video
Q&A: A look at the money being spent to improve Providence …
Video
SPORTS
High School
Hometown Hero
College
PC Hoops
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
Red Sox
Patriots: New England Nation
Big Race – Daytona
Friday Night Blitz
Team of the Week
Big Game Bound
China 2022
Double OT
Top Stories
Bryant MLAX snaps skid with win over Bellarmine
Video
Top Stories
Lincoln Nips Portsmouth to advance to D2 finals
Video
BPB Co-op Advances to D1 Finals with 4-3 win
Video
Daniels helps No. 11 Villanova top No. 9 Providence …
Video
Bulldogs feel buzz ahead of NEC quarterfinal
Video
LOCAL PROGRAMS
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
Newsmakers 2/25/2022: Ed Pacheco; Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse
Video
Top Stories
Diverse Discussions: What has (and hasn’t) changed …
Video
Broadband Battle: A Target 12 Investigation
Video
Newsmakers 2/18/2022: AG Neronha
Video
Cold Case: What happened to Danny Walsh?
Video
THE RHODE SHOW
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Northpointe Bank to host exclusive ‘Million Dollar …
Video
Top Stories
The Samuel Slater Experience
Video
In the Kitchen: Hoisin Pork & Rice Bowls
Video
Celebrating Mardi Gras in New Orleans
Video
You can support Junior Achievement of Rhode Island …
Video
JOBS
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
MORE
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Honoring Black History
Remarkable Women
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Cold Cases
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
Signup for Alerts & Email News
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Lifting Equipment
Best floor jack
Top Lifting Equipment Headlines
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
I-95 reopens after jack-knifed truck halted traffic
Cargo ship bringing cars to RI sinks in the Atlantic
4 members of violent Providence gang plead guilty
Mutual-aid rescues ‘broken’ in Providence
CNE to seek new deal after failing with Lifespan
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Honoring Black History: Mind Body Soul
Maternal Health Matters: Helping moms find the care …
Holiday Rhode: Hope, humanity shine bright in this …
View All 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
RI’s weekly COVID metrics fall for 6th straight week
Pfizer shots protect kids from severe COVID even …
Biden extends FEMA aid for states through July 1
2 years since first COVID-19 case in RI
White House: 40% of free COVID tests to low-income …
New health center seeks to reach underserved populations
363 new COVID cases in RI as hospitalizations decline
Poll: Pandemic fears are fading along with omicron
Mass. school mask mandate lifted
Providence schools hold vaccination clinics ahead …
RI begins shift to endemic strategy for COVID
CDC: Healthy Americans don’t need to wear masks
View All Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Sea level rise accelerating, new report reveals
No lack of Christmas trees at some RI farms despite …
A-maize-ing corn mazes to get lost in this fall
View All Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
WATCH: Tractor-trailer plunges into river
Mobile café raises money for Acushnet animal shelter
Portsmouth High raises money for boy with rare disease
Hank the Tank turns out to be 3 bears
Nonprofit seeks volunteers to train service dogs