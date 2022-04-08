Which Black and Decker drill is best?

Drills make most home improvement jobs significantly more straightforward and are essential for many tasks. Many Black and Decker cordless drills are as powerful as corded drills, without the hassle. Additionally, most Black and Decker models include bits, batteries and other accessories you’ll need. For example, the Black and Decker 20-Volt MAX Matrix Cordless Drill is a versatile, lightweight tool that makes an excellent addition to anyone’s garage.

What to consider before you buy a Black and Decker drill

Is Black and Decker a good brand?

Black and Decker has been around since 1910 and is one of the most trusted names in cost-efficient power tools. The brand produces top-notch tools that often come with two-year warranties. Most Black and Decker tools use the same 20-volt battery, making it easy to switch from one device to another.

Is a 20-volt drill good?

Most buyers agree that a 20-volt drill is perfectly suited to their needs. They are often compact, lightweight and powerful. Many of Black and Decker’s 20-volt batteries last up to one hour on a single charge and up to 18 months before needing to be replaced. Many Black and Decker options come with at least one additional battery.

Drill Sets

If you’re looking to get a lot of bang for your buck, consider a drill set. Many drill sets include numerous bits, extra batteries and carrying cases. In some cases, drill sets include hammers, screwdrivers, pliers and other tools. If you already have a wide selection of tools and bits, drill sets may not suit you. Still, drill sets are an excellent way to get nearly every tool you need for many people.

Cordless vs. corded drills

Corded drills are often more powerful than cordless drills. Over time, cordless drills’ batteries begin to wear down. Many cordless drills are nearly as powerful as corded models. Most people prefer cordless drills for their added mobility.

What to look for in a quality Black and Decker drill

Multi-position clutch

Stripped screws can turn even the most straightforward DIY project into a headache. Drills with multi-position clutches help prevent stripped screws by enabling users to adjust the tool’s torque. The clutch disengages the drill’s motor when the bit’s torque exceeds a certain amount. Low clutch settings are ideal for drywall and other soft materials, whereas high settings are ideal for heavy wood.

Battery

Battery life and battery power are essential considerations when choosing a Black and Decker drill. You’ll want a device with at least one hour of battery life on a single charge. The drill’s battery life is less of a concern if you have multiple batteries. Many cordless drills feature 12-volt or 18-volt batteries. On the other hand, most Black and Decker cordless drills use powerful 20-volt batteries.

Chuck size

The chuck is the part of the drill that holds the bit. Many drills feature 3/8-inch chucks or 1/2-inch chucks. The 1/2-inch chucks are more versatile, but 3/8-inch chucks are adequate for most users.

Accessories

Most models include chargers, bits and batteries. If you already have a substantial drill bit collection and extra batteries, you can save money buying a drill that doesn’t include accessories. Still, added accessories are an excellent value for most buyers.

How much you can expect to spend on a Black and Decker drill

Many Black and Decker drills cost between $40-$60. Drill sets usually cost $80 or more.

Black and Decker drill FAQ

Is Black and Decker the same as DeWalt?

A. The same corporation owns Black and Decker, DeWalt and Craftsman. Still, the drills offered by each brand are different.

What is a keyless chuck?

A. Drills with keyless chucks allow you to replace drill bits without using a key. Most Black and Decker drills feature convenient keyless chucks.

Do all Black and Decker drills have flashlights?

A. Drills with flashlights make it easier to see screws in dimly lit areas. Most Black and Decker drills have built-in flashlights, but not all of them.

Does Black and Decker make corded drills?

A. Black and Decker has a wide selection of corded drills, but most of their popular models are cordless.

What’s the best Black and Decker drill to buy?

Top Black and Decker drill

Black and Decker 20-Volt MAX Matrix Cordless Drill

What you need to know: This model is compatible with numerous Black and Decker attachments.

What you’ll love: This drill is compact and lightweight. The Black and Decker Matrix attachments enable you to use this model as an impact driver, a jigsaw, a detail sander and more. This option’s magnetic bit holder makes it easy to keep up with your drill bits. Most buyers praise this tool for its versatility.

What you should consider: This drill may not last as long as other models, so it might run out of power before you finish your project.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Black and Decker drill for the money

20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8-Inch Drill

What you need to know: This capable drill features an 11-position clutch.

What you’ll love: This model comes with a battery, a charger and a double-sided bit. This drill has a two-year warranty for added peace of mind. This option is lightweight and highly portable. Users praise this drill for its durability and ease of use.

What you should consider: Some buyers received models that quit working after a few months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill and Project Kit

What you need to know: This drill kit includes numerous essential tools.

What you’ll love: This kit contains over 60 hand tools and accessories. This drill has an 11-position clutch. The included drill comes with a two-year warranty. Most users were impressed with every device in this kit.

What you should consider: Some users feel the included carrying case isn’t durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

