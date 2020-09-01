Outdoor Power Equipment

Skip to content
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
High bacteria counts prompt closure of swimming at 7 RI beaches
‘Ghost gun’ charge for RI man accused of aiming weapon at off-duty deputy sheriff
Police: Woman dragged from vehicle, beaten by ATV riders in Providence
Invasive spotted lanternfly detected in RI for first time
Woman, 20, gets life in prison for role in Pawtucket murder
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Beyond the forecast: Answering your weather questions and exploring summer threats
Body-Worn Cams: What state police learned from pilot program and where your local department stands
Memories of McCoy: A look back at when the ballpark was a hit with families and fans
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
New Bedford mayor: City workers must get vaccinated or undergo regular testing
Shots give COVID-19 survivors big immune boost, studies show
COVID-19 hospitalizations climbing in RI; 260 new cases
Boston museums bring back indoor mask requirements
CVS stops offering Johnson & Johnson shots at its pharmacies
Newsfeed Now: Biden administration pushes COVID vaccinations efforts in hardest-hit areas; Teen uses TikTok to help grandfather with Alzheimer’s
US added 943,000 jobs in July; unemployment rate at 5.4%
United Airlines will require US employees to be vaccinated
8 Mass. fire departments report breakthrough COVID-19 cases
More than half seeking COVID-19 funeral aid in RI still waiting
‘There are only so many beds’: COVID-19 surge hits hospitals
RI leaders to hold COVID-19 briefing next week; 210 new cases reported
More Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Warwick applies for grant to fix Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse
Many more than ‘7 swans a swimming’ seen in the Seekonk River this spring
RIPTA utilizing the sun to power up and save money
Video
More Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
‘I’d live there’: Rhode Islanders, visitors comment on future of Superman building
Rhodeside Attractions: Surgeon uses scalpel and pen to create magic
SpongeBob and Patrick lookalikes spotted by marine scientist’s deep-sea camera
‘He could’ve just thrown it away’: Military plaque found in the sand by RI man returns home to NY
Suni the monkey congratulates Sunisa Lee on winning Olympic gold medal
Block Island to Jamestown: Man plans 19-mile swim to raise money for Clean Ocean Access
WaterFire expected to return to Providence this fall
