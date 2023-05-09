Which vegetables are best to plant in spring?

The changing seasons bring with them blooming flowers, baby animals and a new chance to exercise your green thumb. Springtime often inspires us to clear out the old and make way for fresh growth. It’s also a great time of year to start a garden full of tasty treats.

Deciding what to plant in your garden starts with knowing what will respond best to the temperature as it grows warmer. Spring is one of the best times of the year to plant new things in your garden, specifically vegetables. However, not all vegetables grow in the spring, so it’s imperative to know which seeds germinate best at this time of year.

What are the best vegetables to plant in the spring?

Peas

Peas are commonly green, but there are also yellow and purple variations. They grow inside small casings called pods. Peas are generally planted in the spring and harvested in early summer.

Spinach

This veggie is well-known for its nutritional attributes and its ability to make Popeye super-strong. Spinach is full of vitamins including A, C and folate, according to the Mayo Clinic. It also protects against age-related vision diseases and even some kinds of cancer.

Lettuce

This green, leafy vegetable is often used for salads and as a topping on sandwiches of all sorts. It grows in various colors, ranging from red-brown to a very light green. When it’s fresh, lettuce is crisp and leaves are easy to break or chop off from the head.

Radishes

There are many sizes and colors of radishes, a bulbous root that grows in the ground. They’re often eaten raw and can be grown in any moist ground that has access to the sun.

Broccoli

This green vegetable looks like a tiny tree and is a member of the cabbage family. Broccoli can be eaten raw or cooked and is a great source of vitamin C.

Cauliflower

This vegetable looks a lot like broccoli in structure, but it’s completely white, from the stalks to the bunch. The head is typically the only part consumed and it can be eaten either raw or cooked.

Beetroot

The beetroot is the spherical portion at the base of the beet plant. The root is a deep red color but the leaves are a vibrant green. Beets can be eaten raw or cooked and are often used as an ingredient in salad.

Carrots

These commonly used root vegetables are a great source of vitamins A, K and B6. They’re typically an orange color, but variations of purple, red, white, black and yellow exist. The root portion of the plan is most commonly eaten, but the leaves and stems are also edible.

Potatoes

This is a root vegetable that is commonly grown in North America. They come in a variety of warm colors including brown, yellow, red and purple. Potatoes are a filling starch used in many dishes all over the world.

Onion

There are several different species of onion, a bulb vegetable with many layers. The outer layers of onion are dry and flaky, protecting the inner crisp layers inside. They come in several colors including purple, yellow and white.

Brussels sprouts

This green vegetable looks like a tiny head of lettuce. Brussels sprouts are a source of vitamins C and K and also a source of protein. They can be cooked in several ways, many of which begin with cutting the buds from the stalk and discarding any loose leaves.

Cabbage

This is a leafy vegetable that comes in shades of red, green and white. Each head weighs 1 to 2 pounds and they can be harvested annually.

Turnips

This is another root vegetable that’s grown in warm and tropical climates. The bulbs are white with a purple hue where the sun touches it. They also have long green stems with full dark green leaves.

