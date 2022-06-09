Top ceramic planter pots

Part of the fun of growing houseplants is choosing a decorative planter to display them in your home. Ceramic pots are a popular choice for their durability and variety of colors, patterns and textures. You can even use beautiful ceramic pots to make artificial plants look stunningly realistic.

Whether you have a green thumb or are bringing home your first plant, there are a few things to consider when choosing a ceramic planter.

What to look for in a ceramic planter pot

Drainage

All plants need a way to drain excess water from the soil. Without proper drainage, water can stay stagnant and cause root rot.

To ensure drainage in a ceramic pot, you can choose from a few solutions:

Look for pots with pre-drilled drainage holes. These planters are ready to go and let you either plant directly into the ceramic pot or indirectly if you’d rather set your plant inside it.

Saucer or tray

If you’re using your ceramic pot indoors, use a saucer or tray to prevent excess water from leaking onto the floor or furniture. You can find ceramic saucers to match your pot or use plastic ones inside the planter to conceal the drainage.

Size

Your ceramic pot should measure about two inches larger in diameter than the plant to provide room for it to grow. Plants with long root systems need deeper pots. Plants with shallower roots like succulents and cacti can thrive in shallower pots.

Design

The pot’s design can be the main focus or can complement the plant, depending on your preference. If you want to highlight the plant in your space, choose understated colors, textures and patterns that don’t detract from the colors and textures of the plant.

Best ceramic planter pots under $30

The Next Gardener Inc Succulent pots, Set of 2

Give your plants a chic boho home in a pair of these hand-painted pots. Drainage holes and matching saucers make it easy to water. Choose from four colors.

Sold by Etsy

La Jolie Muse Ceramic Plant Pot with Wood Stand

This pot features boho detailing in warm, natural tones to highlight the colors of the plant growing above. It comes in two colors and you get a perfectly sized wooden plant stand to elevate it off the floor.

Sold by Amazon

Spyloh Watercolor Ceramic Planter

Add a splash of color to your home with these handmade pots decorated with a glossy splash of ocean blue around the center. Choose between three sizes.

Sold by Etsy

Best ceramic planter pots for $30–$60

Le Tauci Planter with Drainage Holes, Set of 3

This set of three colorful pots is an incredible value. The vertical rib texture adds visual appeal and they come in eight colors. All pots come with a silicone plug for easy drainage.

Sold by Amazon

Stone & Beam Medium Windowpane Footed Stoneware Planter

This hand-stenciled windowpane pattern lends a vintage look to your decor. The deep pot has a drainage hole for indirect or direct planting. Choose between three colors and two sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Peach & Pebble ​​Indoor Ceramic Planter

These timeless planters complement any decor. They come in six classic colors and six sizes to accommodate any house plant. Drainage holes and plugs included.

Sold by Amazon and Etsy

Stand Tall Planters

Get a buddy for your plant friend with these grinning handmade colorful pots. Choose between the large blue pot for floor plants or the small red pot for windowsills and countertops. Opt for both to add a smiling duo to your home.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

