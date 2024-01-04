People were camping out overnight to get their hands on the new collab

Anyone who follows the trends of TikTok and Gen Z probably already knows about the Stanley collab with Starbucks — and may have even camped out at a Target this week trying to get their hands on a glittery pink tumbler. The partnership caused mayhem at stores as fans camped overnight to try to score one of a limited number of Starbucks x Stanley Quencher pink tumblers — and some of those who were lucky enough to buy them were resellers who have now listed them online for exorbitant markups.

Here’s everything you need to know about the coveted cups — and some alternative pink Stanley tumblers you can buy if you missed the boat on this collab.

Shop this article: Stanley 30 oz Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler Sizzling Pink, Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler 40oz Pink Dusk, Stanley 40 oz. Quencher H2.0 Valentines Day Tumbler Cosmo Pink

Here’s what’s going on with the Starbucks Stanley Quencher collab at Target

If you’re on TikTok, you probably already know about Stanley Quenchers. They’re insulated, 40-ounce tumblers with a cult following for their ability to keep drinks at temperature for hours (plus they come in tons of colors and look cute).

On Jan. 3, Stanley released a collaboration with Starbucks: a “Winter Pink” tumbler sold exclusively at Target. Starbucks, which just announced it would allow customers to bring their own reusable cups when picking up drive-thru and mobile orders, announced that the glittery pink tumblers would be available at Target for $49.95 as long as supplies last. If TikTok is any indication, supplies didn’t last long. Videos show people lining up outside Target, even as early as the night before. Some people also recorded altercations over the cups. Yikes.

Pink Stanley Quenchers you can actually get your hands on (maybe)

If you have to have a pink Stanley tumbler, there are a few options on Amazon. They’re all marked up from typical Stanley prices (some of them by a lot), but that’s the price you pay for fashion, right?

Stanley 30 oz Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler Sizzling Pink

This 30-ounce quencher has many of the same features of the 40-ounce version, like the comfort grip handle, narrow base to fit in cup holders, a splash- and spill-resistant lid with three positions and a reusable straw. This one is in the color Sizzling Pink, and it is available for $92.95.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler 40oz Pink Dusk

This 40-ounce Quencher is available in the color Pink Dusk, which is a warmer, more muted shade than the one from the Starbucks collab. But for anyone who loves pastels or neutrals, it’ll fit right in. It’s available for $86.99.

Stanley 40 oz. Quencher H2.0 Valentines Day Tumbler Cosmo Pink

Probably the closest thing you can get to the Starbucks color is this one: Cosmo Pink, a bright, cool shade. This 40-ounce Quencher is available online, but only if you want to drop $104.20 to get it.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler 40oz Rose Quartz

Another neutral shade, this Rose Quartz tumbler is one of the best deals you can get on a pink Stanley — it’s just $62.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2024 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.