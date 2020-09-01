Utensils & Gadgets

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Download Our Apps
Top Stories
Video games coming to Netflix? Latest hiring offers a clue
Top Stories
US Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson to take senior status
Off-the-grid island getaway home in RI sold
Pressing German-US issues as Merkel meets with Biden
Video
RI reports 50 new COVID cases as community transmission rate continues to climb
Video
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
COVID
Track Cases & Data
Vaccine & Testing Info
Mask On/Off? Vaccination Proof?
Travel Restrictions
School Updates
12 Responds
Vital Hotlines
Top Stories
RI reports 50 new COVID cases as community transmission rate continues to climb
Video
Top Stories
WHO chief says it was ‘premature’ to rule out COVID lab leak
Video
Top Stories
US surgeon general warns over COVID-19 misinformation
Video
US unemployment claims fall to 360,000, a new pandemic low
Video
Olivia Rodrigo boosts White House youth vaccine push
Video
Number of breakthrough COVID cases ‘incredibly low’ in RI, Mass.
Video
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Police Body-Worn Cams
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
Memories of McCoy
Summer Planning Guide
The Mafia Tapes
Newsfeed Now
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
Gov. McKee signs ambulance board bill that critics call unconstitutional
Video
Top Stories
DMV leader’s lawyer disputes ownership of building targeted in prostitution raid
Video
Here are the RI businesses that received $106 million in federal restaurant relief
Video
Somerset divided over Brayton Point ahead of Monday’s special election
Video
Providence sergeant retires amid review of Sayles Street incident
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
High School Football
High School
Hometown Hero
Team of the Week
Masters Report
Double OT
Patriots: New England Nation
Red Sox
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
College
Top Stories
Bryant’s Liam McGill drafted by the Atlanta Braves
Video
Top Stories
Injured Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller retires at 33
Bryant’s Tyler Mattison drafted by the Detroit Tigers
Video
Flat Stanley Cup: Lightning dent hockey’s holy grail after another Tampa boat parade
Video
Hometown Hero: Hendricken’s John Fay
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
Top Stories
Newsmakers 7/9/2021: Speaker Shekarchi; reporters’ roundtable
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 7/1/2021: Newport tourism comeback
Video
Target 12: Protecting Pets
Video
Newsmakers 6/25/2021: RISD Pres. Rosanne Somerson; Prov. student absenteeism
Video
Police Body Worn Cams: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Freshen up your summer with healthy foods
Video
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Lasagna
Video
New partnership works to retrain displaced workers in RI
Video
Eye on RI: festivals & food trucks!
Video
Wealth Building Strategies for New College Graduates
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
12 Salutes the Class of 2021
Community
Community Events Calendar
Small But Strong
Cold Cases
Who To Know
12 Charity Connection
Nesi’s Notes
12 Gives Back
BestReviews
Remarkable Women
Opioid Crisis
Rescue a Pet
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Utensils & Gadgets
Best gifts for bakers
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
Missing teen girl found at Tiverton home; man charged with child molestation
Video
Social Security recipients could get their biggest cost-of-living bump in decades
Video
Driver charged with DUI in Route 146 crash that killed Woonsocket motorcyclist
Video
12 Responds: Why have I not received my federal tax refund yet?
Video
RI reports 50 new COVID cases as community transmission rate continues to climb
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Body-Worn Cams: What state police learned from pilot program and where your local department stands
Video
Memories of McCoy: A look back at when the ballpark was a hit with families and fans
Video
Summer Planning Guide: See what’s in store for Southern New England
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
RI reports 50 new COVID cases as community transmission rate continues to climb
Video
WHO chief says it was ‘premature’ to rule out COVID lab leak
Video
US surgeon general warns over COVID-19 misinformation
Video
US unemployment claims fall to 360,000, a new pandemic low
Video
Olivia Rodrigo boosts White House youth vaccine push
Video
Number of breakthrough COVID cases ‘incredibly low’ in RI, Mass.
Video
700K Rhode Islanders at least partially vaccinated; 32 new COVID cases, 1 death reported
Video
Olivia Rodrigo meets with Biden, Fauci to drive up vaccination rates in young people
Video
US overdose deaths hit record 93,000 in pandemic last year
Students sue Indiana University over COVID vaccine mandate
Video
Massachusetts ‘Vax Bus’ rolling into Bristol County
Video
‘We couldn’t outrun COVID’: Fully vaccinated woman tests positive after attending bachelorette party
Video
More Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
Warwick applies for grant to fix Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse
Video
Many more than ‘7 swans a swimming’ seen in the Seekonk River this spring
Video
RIPTA utilizing the sun to power up and save money
Video
More Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Off-the-grid island getaway home in RI sold
Olivia Rodrigo boosts White House youth vaccine push
Video
Goose waits outside door of wildlife hospital as mate undergoes surgery
Local siblings meet for first time in 50+ years thanks to DNA test
Video
‘It was like an explosion’: Fisherman believes whale crashed into his boat near Block Island
Video
2 men work to preserve memory of ‘Little Rose Ferron’
Video
Buttonwood Park Zoo welcomes baby sloth