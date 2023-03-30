Which Zojirushi container is best?

Keeping food hot or cold can be challenging because as time passes, your food naturally cools down, and your cold beverages become tepid. No container can keep your food at the desired temperature forever, but a Zojirushi container works better than a traditional lunchbox.

Zojirushi is a Japanese manufacturer of multinational consumer products and has innovated the traditional bento box. The top containers, such as the Zojirushi Classic Bento Vacuum Lunch Jar, keep food hot or cold for extended periods, are easy to clean and come with several accessories.

What to know before you buy a Zojirushi container

How Zojirushi containers keep food hot or cold

Zojirushi containers use vacuum insulation to prevent heat from escaping, and a thin sheet of aluminum is wrapped around the inner layer’s outer surface to reflect radiant heat. Heat transfer is also significantly reduced with a tightfitting insulated lid.

Food vs. beverage containers

Larger Zojirushi containers are designed to hold meals, while smaller, thermos-like containers are primarily for beverages such as coffee. If you’re going on a road trip or don’t want to use a microwave at work or school, a large container is ideal for keeping your food warm for extended periods. Smaller containers are excellent for keeping beverages such as coffee hot or water cold, but they usually don’t do it as long as larger containers.

Bowls

Zojirushi food containers have different components, but the most comprehensive ones come with an insulated main body and three stackable bowls, each designed for a specific type of food.

Main bowl: this is ideal for hot solid foods and helps prevent heat from escaping or transferring to other bowls.

this is ideal for hot solid foods and helps prevent heat from escaping or transferring to other bowls. Soup bowl: this has a silicone gasket and a tight-fitting lid for a leakproof fit that helps conceal liquids and maintain them hot.

this has a silicone gasket and a tight-fitting lid for a leakproof fit that helps conceal liquids and maintain them hot. Side bowls: positioned in the uninsulated part of the container, they’re meant to keep the contents at room temperature, making them suitable for salads or dips.

positioned in the uninsulated part of the container, they’re meant to keep the contents at room temperature, making them suitable for salads or dips. Insulated body: usually a sizable cylindrical container where bowls containing food are stacked. It has a nonstick surface, but food isn’t meant to be placed directly in it.

What to look for in a quality Zojirushi container

Ease of use and cleaning

Zojirushi containers are easy enough to use, but some people may find removing or opening some of the lids difficult. For that reason, some Zojirushi jars have dimpled covers that make it easy to pop them open.

You also want to ensure that your containers are easy to clean. Some have several components, so they may take longer to hand-wash than small food or liquid containers. Most containers and their parts are dishwasher-safe, but it’s important to note that the lids are not.

Leakproof seal

The last thing you want is to clean up a mess because your hot soup has leaked through its container’s top. Not only is a leaking lid inconvenient because of the mess it causes, it can also be dangerous to spill hot liquids. The best Zijirushi jars have tightfitting seals that contain hot foods and beverages well and significantly reduce leaking compared to traditional containers.

Accessories

Smaller Zojirushi containers and thermoses don’t come with add-ons. However, some larger food containers have utensils such as chopsticks, a forked spoon, and other accessories such as a cover or carrying bag.

How much you can expect to spend on a Zojirushi container

Compact food containers and thermoses typically cost $20 to $35, but if you want a more comprehensive container with several bowls and accessories, you can expect to spend up to $50.

Zojirushi FAQ

How can I keep food or beverages hot or cold for longer?

A. Preheat containers with boiling water or pre-chill them to keep their contents hot or cold for longer.

What if my containers are leaking?

A. It may be a quality control issue, but filling containers to the top can also cause leaking. It’s best to avoid overfilling them by leaving some space near the top.

What’s the best Zojirushi container to buy?

Top Zojirushi container

Zojirushi Classic Bento Vacuum Lunch Jar

What you need to know: This jar has a vacuum-sealed outer container, making it an excellent way to keep food hot or cold for extended periods.

What you’ll love: This stainless steel jar comes with a durable synthetic bag, three microwaveable inner bowls, a forked spoon, chopsticks, a carrying strap and a cover. The inner container has a snap closure and a nonstick coating, making it easy to clean.

What you should consider: The lids aren’t microwaveable. Some customers report minor leaking from the inner bowls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Zojirushi container for the money

Zojirushi Stainless Steel Food Jar

What you need to know: This jar keeps food hot or cold for extended periods and has a straightforward design that’s easy for children to use.

What you’ll love: Its double-walled vacuum-insulated interior is great for keeping hot foods and cold desserts at the desired temperature. A clear-coat finish reduces fingerprints and makes cleanup easy, and the lid has a dimple that lets you open the container effortlessly.

What you should consider: It doesn’t keep food hot or cold as long as other Zojirushi containers. There are some reports of the lids retaining food odors even after they’ve been thoroughly washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug

What you need to know: This travel thermos is excellent for anyone looking to keep their beverages hot or cold for up to six hours.

What you’ll love: It’s made with safe plastic and has a wide-mouth opening for easy pouring, cleaning and accommodating large ice cubes. It has a compact design for traveling, a durable stainless steel interior and a flip-open lid with a safety lock that prevents it from spilling accidentally.

What you should consider: Some users found it difficult to open, and several parts, including two rubber rings and a stopper, make cleaning take longer than with standard thermos mugs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

