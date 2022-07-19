Which vegan breakfast is best?

When you are first transitioning to a vegan diet , one of the most challenging meals of the day can be breakfast. You need something hearty enough to power you through until lunch, but it can be tough to find something that’s quick and easy to prepare when you’re in a rush.

The best vegan breakfast gives you all of the nutrition you need in a plant-based meal that fits your busy lifestyle.

Sweet vs. savory vegan breakfast

Some people cannot get out of bed without a little sweetness, while others don’t feel it’s a meal without strong, savory flavors.

Sweet: Think muffins, bars and granola. Make sure there is enough protein to keep you full.

Hot vs. cold vegan breakfast

As with the sweet vs. savory debate, some eaters have strong opinions on hot vs. cold breakfasts.

Hot breakfast: These can be sandwiches, but also overnight oats and vegan breakfast bowls or burritos that can be popped in the oven.

The ingredients matter

Too many plant-based options replace animal proteins and fats with sugar, preservatives and artificial ingredients. This takes away the health benefits of a vegan diet and can leave you feeling hungry between meals. Look for vegan breakfasts with whole food ingredients, plus minimal preservatives, additives or artificial flavorings and colorings.

You’ll also want to carefully review the ingredients list if you are avoiding other common allergens like soy, gluten and corn.

The best vegan breakfast

Alpha Foods Vegan Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

If a savory breakfast is your choice, this vegan sausage sandwich is 100% plant-based. It comes in a pack of ten individually wrapped sandwiches that are frozen and ready to be popped directly into the microwave.

Erin Baker’s Breakfast Cookies

Treat yourself to a whole-grain breakfast cookie in one of eight delicious flavors. This is a pack of 12 individually wrapped cookies. They are packed with whole grain and sweetened with fruit. The peanut butter cookie has 8 grams of protein.

Enjoy Life Foods Soft Breakfast Bars

For vegans with allergies who are struggling to find convenient, healthy food on the go, these bars fit the bill. This pack includes six of the Maple Fig bars. They are gluten-free and also free of 14 common allergens.

Gardein Maple Flavored Breakfast Plant-Based Saus’age

Each patty has 6 grams of protein. They are always frozen but ready in the microwave in 2 minutes or less. Add them to a vegan waffle for the perfect sweet and savory vegan breakfast.

Snacktivist Foods Pancake And Waffle Mix

When you have some time for a leisurely breakfast, break out the pancake and waffle mix. Just add water and oil for fluffy pancakes or crispy waffles. These are gluten-free, made with teff flour and millet, two ancient grains that provide a hit of protein.

Gardein Plant-Based Saus’age, Potato and Kale Breakfast Bowl

This bowl is ready in 6 minutes and includes everything that’s hearty in a breakfast: meatless sausage, potatoes, sweet potatoes, eggless scrambled eggs and kale. Bringing it all together is a dairy-free cheese sauce. Each bowl has 12 grams of plant-based protein.

Wildway Vegan Granola

What’s a breakfast list without granola? This sampler pack features four different flavors: Vanilla Bean Espresso, Banana Nut, Apple Cinnamon, Coconut Cashew. Each is vegan, gluten-free and grain-free. These are suitable for keto and paleo diets. Each version contains 3-4 grams of protein. Check the ingredients if you are allergic to tree nuts or peanuts.

Kashi Cinnamon Harvest Breakfast Cereal

With 7 grams of both fiber and protein, these wheat biscuits are lightly sweetened and have a hint of cinnamon dusted on top. It has just 1 gram of fat per serving and is made from 100% organic whole grains.

Bakery On Main Banana Walnut Oatmeal Cup

This organic, gluten-free and vegan oatmeal cup is easy to prepare and delicious for both kids and adults. It comes in a pack of 12 that also includes three other flavors if banana walnut isn’t your favorite. It has 7 grams of protein per cup and has probiotics included for healthy digestion. It’s ready to eat in just four minutes.

