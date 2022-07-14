Glass cutting boards also double as serving plates and trivets to protect counters from hot pans.

Which glass cutting board is best?

If you’re fed up with lingering stains and odors, you might be considering a glass cutting board. Due to their nonporous, scratch-resistant surfaces, these boards don’t act as breeding grounds for bacteria either.

You have plenty to consider before you buy a glass board. Are you looking for something big or small? Do you want a plain board or one with a design? The Light in the Dark Tempered Glass Cutting Board is the top choice if you need a large cutting board.

What to know before you buy a glass cutting board

Size

Glass boards range in size from approximately 10 by 12 inches to 18 by 24 inches.

are easier to pick up and move around, so if you want one you can easily lift to tip your ingredients into a pan, choose one that’s relatively compact. Large boards are great for prepping several ingredients at the same time. This lets you chop all the veggies for one recipe on the same board without running out of space.

Design

Plain, transparent glass is the default for these cutting boards, but you can also find them with designs. They’re printed or painted onto the underside of the glass, so you can clearly see them but won’t scratch them when you chop ingredients.

You can find all kinds of designs on glass boards, including floral prints, fruits and pastoral scenes. You can even buy circular boards designed to look like a vinyl record. In addition to pictures and patterns, you’ll also find plain colored glass boards.

Durability

Glass cutting boards are made from tempered glass. This is glass that’s been treated to make it extra tough. While tempered glass can still chip or break if you drop it or drop something heavy onto it, it’s more durable than you might think.

In fact, it’s harder than knives are, so you won’t end up with score marks in your cutting board — not only unsightly, but a place where bacteria can breed. The downside is that glass dulls knives over time, so it’s important to regularly sharpen them.

What to look for in a quality glass cutting board

Textured surface

Most glass boards have textured surfaces, not smooth ones like glass in a windowpane. This keeps the ingredients you’re chopping from sliding around all over the board.

Nonslip feet

Without nonslip feet, your cutting board will move around on the counter as you chop ingredients. These feet should be adhered with strong glue so they don’t fall off while you’re washing the board.

Heat-resistant

Tempered glass is heat-resistant, which means you can use your cutting board as a trivet to put pots and pans on when they come off the stove or out of the oven. This saves your counters from burn marks or melted spots.

Dishwasher-safe

Some glass boards are dishwasher-safe, which makes cleaning them a breeze. That said, they’ll last longer if you put in the extra time to wash them by hand.

How much you can expect to spend on a glass cutting board

Expect to pay anywhere from $10-$50. Small, plain boards cost less than large ones and those with elaborate designs.

Glass cutting board FAQ

Why use a glass cutting board?

A. One of the main reasons to use a glass chopping board is for hygiene. Glass is completely nonporous, so there’s no chance of bacteria lingering on the surface as long as you wash it after use. Also, boards made from glass don’t hold onto stains or odors, while wood and plastic cutting boards can easily stain or harbor odors and bacteria if you aren’t meticulous about scrubbing them.

Glass boards also are multifunctional. Because they’re heat-resistant, you can put hot pots and pans on them. You can also use them as serving platters for foods, such as cheese and crudites.

How do you clean a glass chopping board?

A. Some are dishwasher-safe, or you can wash them with hot, soapy water like you’d wash any other dishes. Even those that claim to be dishwasher-safe can chip or lose their nonslip feet in the dishwasher.

What’s the best glass cutting board to buy?

Top glass cutting board

Light in the Dark Tempered Glass Cutting Board

What you need to know: This extra-large model is perfect for people who want to prep a range of ingredients on the same board.

What you’ll love: It measures an impressive 16 by 20 inches. It is durable and won’t scratch or shatter. Cleaning it is easy because it’s dishwasher-safe. The nonslip feet keep it from sliding around the counter.

What you should consider: It’s a little too large for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top glass cutting board for the money

Farberware Glass Utility Cutting Board

What you need to know: Measuring 12 by 14 inches, this board is a manageable size for everyday use.

What you’ll love: Made from durable tempered glass, it’s a strong board that won’t get chipped or scratched by knives. It has nonslip feet to keep it in place while you chop.

What you should consider: Reviewers say the nonslip feet on the base can come off in the dishwasher.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CounterArt Sunflower Fields Tempered Glass Cutting Board

What you need to know: Great for anyone who wants a decorative cutting board, it has an attractive sunflower design.

What you’ll love: It’s made in the USA from high-quality tempered glass that’s heat-resistant up to 400 degrees. The textured surface keeps food from sliding around, while the non-slip feet keep the board in place.

What you should consider: It’s on the thin side for a glass chopping board.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

