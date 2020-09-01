Skip to content
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
Warmer Stretch Begins Today; Partly Sunny Skies
Video
Providence monument vandalized on Memorial Day
Video
Police: 2 injured, 1 critically, in Newport assault
Video
Misplaced your COVID-19 vaccine card? RIDOH lets you print new one
COVID-19 TRACKING: Charts & Interactive Data
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Summer Planning Guide: See what’s in store for Southern New England
Video
Student Setbacks & Successes: Helping kids stay on track and feel supported through uncertain times
Video
Vaccine 101: Laying out the facts and dispelling the myths before you get the shot
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
A nation slowly emerging from pandemic honors Memorial Day
COVID-19 variants to be labeled as Greek letters
Misplaced your COVID-19 vaccine card? RIDOH lets you print new one
Mobile vaccination units hit tiny US towns to boost immunity
TSA officials screen highest number of people since start of pandemic
Video
RI state-run COVID testing sites closed for Memorial Day
Video
After opening during height of pandemic, New Bedford restaurant now thriving
Video
Mass. restaurants welcome back customers without restrictions
Video
RI governors lead New England with 170 executive orders during pandemic
Video
Providence College to mandate student vaccines in fall
US agency loosens mask guidance for summer campers
Video
No COVID deaths for 2nd straight day in RI; nearly 550K fully vaccinated
Video
More Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
Warwick applies for grant to fix Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse
Video
Many more than ‘7 swans a swimming’ seen in the Seekonk River this spring
Video
RIPTA utilizing the sun to power up and save money
Video
More Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Teen trumpeter takes part in national movement to honor the fallen
Video
‘Everyone has a story to tell’: Guitar, songwriting class helps recovering veterans
Video
‘I’ll die before I quit’: RI man training to shatter his 2nd world record
Video
Providence parks employees ‘didn’t think twice’ about running into burning building to save residents
Video
NASA releases stunning new pic of Milky Way’s ‘downtown’
Daddy’s co-pilot: RI National Guard honors newborn baby with Black Hawk flyover
Video
‘One step at a time’: McKee discusses reopening RI, extending executive orders
Video