Which self-stirring mugs are best?

If you’re a coffee drinker who adds creamer, sweetener, spices or other extras to your morning cup and you dislike using a new teaspoon each time to mix your drink, a self-stirring mug might be the best kitchen gadget for you. These reusable mugs stir everything together at the push of a button. A small stirring mechanism sits at the bottom of the self-stirring mug.

What to know before you buy a self-stirring mug

Size

Self-stirring mugs come with various capacities, generally ranging from 8 to 16 ounces. Mugs with higher-quality insulation take up more space because they have more insulated walls. The larger the mug, the less likely it will fit in average cup holders.

Durability

Self-stirring mugs vary in quality and durability based on the materials used. Since the mug includes a mechanical element, the stirring mechanism sometimes can fail. Self-stirring mugs primarily made of stainless steel are more resistant to breaking, rusting or failing.

Insulation

Insulation quality in self-stirring mugs depends on the materials and design. If you savor your hot beverage and want it to stay warm, choose a mug that is well-insulated with high-quality materials.

Power source

Either batteries or a USB port powers the stirring mechanism in self-stirring mugs. If your mug doesn’t come with the necessary batteries, factor those into your overall cost. You need to charge reusable batteries with a USB port, so keep the charging cable handy.

What to look for in a quality self-stirring mug

Materials

Self-stirring mugs use a combination of food-grade plastic and stainless steel. The more durable ones have more steel than plastic. Lids and battery compartments often are plastic or rubber for ease of use.

Design

Along with high-quality materials, look for a design that matches your personal preferences. There are many options available with different colors, patterns and shapes.

Stirring mechanism

These mugs usually have a simple push-button design to trigger the stirring mechanism. Some mugs have a magnetic stirring mechanism that is food-safe and removable for easy washing.

Lid

Most self-stirring mugs come with a plastic or rubber lid similar to a travel mug. The lid tightly seals to prevent spills and maintain the temperature of the drink. Lids usually have a locking port to drink out of for use on the road.

Handle

The button that powers the motor for the stirring mechanism usually is on the handle of the self-stirring mug. Look for a comfortable handle that is easy to hold and durable.

How much you can expect to spend on a self-stirring mug

Most self-stirring mugs cost between $12-$20, with less expensive and more expensive options available based on the quality of insulation, the type of power source and size.

Self-stirring mug FAQ

Are self-stirring mugs dishwasher-safe?

A. Generally, no. Check the manufacturer label or instructions for model-specific information. Otherwise, assume your self-stirring mug is not dishwasher-safe. Because they have a battery compartment and a motor, being immersed in water for long periods can harm these mugs.

Can I take a self-stirring mug with me when I travel?

A. Technically, yes. Self-stirring mugs often come with lids and are made of durable, travel-friendly materials. However, larger sizes may not fit in average cup holders. If you take them outdoors for camping or backpacking, add fresh batteries or bring along the accompanying USB charger and make sure you have a charging port so you can still stir your drinks on the go.

What’s the best self-stirring mug to buy?

Top self-stirring mug

Kare & Kind Self-Stirring Coffee Mug

What you need to know: This model has a powerful self-stirring mechanism and a nice design.

What you’ll love: The graphics on this mug are more appealing than other mugs that read “self-stirring mug” on the outside. The 13.5-ounce size provides enough room to mix a beverage without spilling. The self-stirring mechanism is powerful.

What you should consider: Some customers reported issues with the handle cracking and the lid not fitting correctly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top self-stirring mug for the money

Chuzy Chef Electric Lazy Self-Stirring Mug

What you need to know: This no-frills self-stirring mug is an excellent option for anyone who wants to try the trend at an accessible price.

What you’ll love: For the size and durability, this mug is a steal. The stirring mechanism works well and it’s easy to replace the batteries as needed. The mug with the self-proclaimed inscription of “self-stirring mug” comes in five colors.

What you should consider: A few customers noticed scratches on the mug and say the plastic pieces feel flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

LEADNOVO Self-Stirring Mug

What you need to know: For the cat lovers who also love their drinks stirred well, this is the perfect mug.

What you’ll love: This self-stirring mug features a prominent cat graphic on the front. The mug boasts a 15.2-ounce capacity, making it easy to stir any number of drinks without spilling. The self-stirring mechanism is robust and comes with a one-year warranty. You can choose between a black or pink finish.

What you should consider: Customers have quality concerns about the magnets, handles and mug exteriors that break easily. The lid may not fit as tightly as expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

