Which Bissell carpet cleaner is best?

Carpets can make a room feel cozy and inviting, but they can also harbor a startling amount of bacteria if they aren’t cleaned regularly. Bissell carpet cleaners do a reliably good job and are available in several varieties, from full-size home models to commercial-quality versions and compact spot cleaners. Having a range of choices is great, but it makes picking the right one for you more challenging.

What to consider when buying a Bissell carpet cleaner

Full-size vs. spot carpet cleaner

Bissell makes both full-size carpet cleaners and compact spot cleaners. Both are great in their own way, but one may fit your needs better than the other.

Full-size carpet cleaners: These excel at cleaning full rooms of wall-to-wall carpeting or large-area rugs.

If you just want to spot clean stains or clean upholstery, a compact carpet cleaner might be a better choice.

Dual tanks

Some carpet cleaners have just one tank. With these, the dirty water gets recycled back into the clean tank, getting gradually dirtier and dirtier. This means you need to empty and refill the clean tank regularly so you aren’t cleaning your carpets with dirty water. Thankfully, most Bissell carpet cleaners have dual tanks: one for clean water and one for dirty water.

Express clean mode

Normally it takes as long as 6-8 hours for carpets to fully dry after a deep clean. This is fine every once in a while, but it’s inconvenient and not something you want to deal with once every couple of months. However, Bissell makes some cleaners with an express clean mode. This only uses a minimal amount of water so your carpets dry in around 30 minutes.

The clean isn’t as deep as the standard mode, but it’s great for keeping on top of things between more thorough cleans.

Max clean mode

Max clean mode is available on some Bissell machines and gives you an even deeper clean than the standard mode. This is a great choice if you’re cleaning your carpets for the first time after neglecting them for a while. It’s also handy when dealing with more stubborn or pervasive dirt, such as muddy paw prints or spilled drinks.

Cleaning tools

Some machines come with a variety of cleaning tools. These include upholstery tools, pet stain tools and other spot cleaning tools. Consider whether these are things you need or if you could do without them.

What to ask yourself before selecting a Bissell carpet cleaner

Do you have pets or kids at home?

You have to deal with a greater number of stains and messes in homes with pets or kids than in those without. From spilled juice to muddy paws to puppy pee, there’s always something that needs clearing up.

Some carpet cleaners from Bissell are designed with pets in mind. They’re also more effective at cleaning child-related stains and messes.

How often will you use a carpet cleaner?

Are you thinking of deep cleaning your carpet once a year, performing a lighter clean every couple of months or simply spot cleaning stains?

For regular light or moderate cleaning, a lightweight maneuverable model is best, but for occasional deep cleans, you’ll need the most powerful machine, even if it’s heavy and bulky. Compact machines are great for spot cleaning but will take an age to clean a large area rug or a room with fitted carpets.

What type of flooring do you have?

Is your home fully carpeted aside from the kitchen and bathroom or does it have mostly hard floors, such as hardwood and tiling, throughout with some large rugs or a couple of rooms with fitted carpets?

The amount of carpeting in your home will influence which cleaner is best for you. Some machines can clean both carpets and hard floors, which is ideal for homes with a mix of both.

Best Bissell carpet cleaners

Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner

This machine cleans deeply yet is maneuverable and lightweight, weighing in at under 18 pounds. It’s one of Bissell’s most powerful carpet cleaners and can take on tough stains.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bissell Little Green Multipurpose Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

While this is a great choice for area rugs, upholstery and tackling stains, it’s not ideal if you want to clean whole rooms with wall-to-wall carpeting. It’s ideal if you have just a little carpeting in your home or want a machine to tackle stains.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush Pet Carpet Cleaner

This affordable lightweight carpet cleaner is powerful enough to take on pet stains and other tough cleaning tasks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bissell CrossWave Floor and Area Rug Cleaner

Technically a wet/dry vacuum rather than a carpet cleaner, it’s great for anyone who wants to lightly clean rugs and carpets rather than deep clean them. What’s more, it also cleans hard floors, which is perfect if you have some carpet and some hard floors at home.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner

Specifically designed for homes with pets, it excels at removing tough stains from accidents. It’s great if you have a puppy or kitten that isn’t toilet trained or an older pet that has age-related incontinence issues. The stain trapper tool keeps dirty water from the grossest stains from running through the machine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner

This professional quality cleaner is perfect for buyers serious about having spotless carpets. You can use it in upright mode to clean large areas of carpet or with a hose attachment for spot cleaning and upholstery.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

