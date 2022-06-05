Gifts that will come in handy for your DIY dad’s home projects

DIY dads are great. Not only are they handy when things break, but they often use their skills to tackle new projects around the house. If you have a DIY dad, a gift that he can use to accomplish DIY projects is perfect for Father’s Day. To help you shop for his special day, we contacted our DIY expert for gift ideas for different types of DIY dads.

Beth Allen a licensed contractor and the founder of HIP Chicks (Home Improvement Chicks). She also has a YouTube channel packed with helpful tips for DIYers. Allen shared her gift picks for novice to pro DIY dads, as well as items that are essential for woodworking, yard and gardening tasks.

Tips to get started

When shopping for a gift for a DIY dad, it’s important to make sure the item you choose will be one that he reaches for time and time again. What’s more, DIY dads often work on several home projects at once, so the tools and other items in their collection should be versatile. “Keep your gift general for homeownership rather than project-specific. Otherwise, you could be buying them something that they think is cool, but they’re not going to take out and use,” Allen said.

She went on to say that the DIY gifts she recommends aren’t just for dads. “These things are also great for the moms.”

Shopping for beginners and intermediate DIY dads

Many dads who enjoy working around the house aren’t pros but have some skills. Several items are essential for those who need standard tools for many home projects.

“Top of the list is always a cordless power drill. Every homeowner needs to have one,” said Allen of the essential tool. She added that a cordless drill holster and magnetic wristband are useful. She said that items like headlamps are both practical and fun, and a Leatherman tool serves many purposes. “It’s just such a useful thing to have around the house, I definitely am a big fan,” Allen said.

Other gifts Allen advised that novices and aspiring pros may also appreciate include a universal socket tool set, a bit set and a flexible drill bit extension.

Shopping for experienced and professional DIY dads

Some dads are pro DIYers. Chances are, dads that fall into this category already have a large collection of tools. However, there are still DIY gifts that are ideal for them.

A fitness tracker may seem like a strange item for an expert DIYer, but Allen said it has a practical purpose for those who spend a lot of time on projects. “A lot of people don’t count that kind of stuff as exercise. You could put in 15,000 steps just doing a home project. So why not get credit for it?” she explained.

Rigorous work can also result in aches and pains, especially in the upper body. Allen recommends heated shoulder packs to ease discomfort and promote relaxation.

Pro DIY dads may also like a challenging project like installing an energy-saving occupancy light switch that shuts lights on and off when people enter or leave a room. A power tool organizer is a must for keeping tools in a specific place. “That’s a really nice gift for the handyperson in your house,” Allen said.

Shopping for woodworkers

When it comes to woodworking, Allen said that a wood carving knife and an air compressor are necessary items. Corner clamps may be simple, but they serve important purposes. “Corner clamps are fabulous. They allow you to stabilize things so that you can get that 90-degree angle every time. If you’re doing light woodworking or creating, like chairs or little tables, it helps you square things up easily,” she said.

Shopping for lawn and gardening projects

Many DIY dads spend a lot of time working in their yards and gardens. Some gift ideas Allen recommends include a garden auger for planting, a power washer for tidying up, and work gloves to protect hands. Portable lights such as those that attach to a grill or can be used in the yard provide illumination when needed.

Not all gifts that come in handy for lawn and gardening projects are about work. Allen said that headphones make it possible for dads to be entertained while they work. “Noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones are nice because if they’re mowing the lawn, or they’re working with power tools, they can still listen to their music.”

Best gifts for DIY dads

Top gifts for beginners and mid-level experience

DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit

This drill/driver and drill/impact driver offer the performance and quality you’d expect from DeWalt. The comprehensive kit includes two batteries, a charger and a case for DIYers on the go.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

TOUGHBUILT Compact Drill Holster

Our expert recommends a drill holster like this model that’s made of tough materials and includes pockets to stash a few drill bits.

Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

RAK Universal Socket Tool Set

This duo includes a socket tool that is compatible with numerous types of hardware and a power drill adapter that works like a power screwdriver when attached to a power drill.

Sold by Amazon

Klein Tools Tradesman Pro Magnetic Wristband

Once dad straps this magnetic wristband to his wrist, I’ll be able to leave his hands free to work while keeping nails, screws, bolts and more close by and ready to use. It features strong magnets that provide reliable holding power.

Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Leatherman Surge Heavy Duty Multitool

One of the top models by the brand, this multitool impresses with its 21 tools that will come in handy for many DIY projects around the house.

Sold by Amazon

DeWalt MAXFIT Screwdriver Bit Set

DIYers need bits to accomplish many jobs, and this set stands out for its 35 pieces that work with drill and impact drivers. You’ll get square, Torx, Phillips, slotted bits and more.

Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Makita 12-Inch Flexible Impact Bit Holder

According to Allen, a flexible bit extension comes in helpful when constructing furniture or working in tight corners. This well-made 12-inch model pairs perfectly with an impact driver.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top gifts for pros

Fitbit Versa 3 Health and Fitness Smartwatch

Pro-level DIY dads can turn their work into a workout. Allen recommends a Fitbit that he can use to monitor the numerous steps he takes while tackling his projects. The Versa 3 features a stylish design, built-in GPS, voice assistant, long battery life and more.

Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

MyCare Microwavable Neck and Shoulder Wrap

Any dad who gets stiff from long hours of work will enjoy this easy-to-use heat wrap. He can simply warm it in the microwave, wrap it around his shoulders and relax.

Sold by Amazon

EverElectrix Motion Sensor Light Switch

For pros with some electrical skills, a motion sensor light switch like this model will turn lights on and off automatically. The likely result is savings on energy bills, as lights won’t be left on when a room is unoccupied.

Sold by Amazon

Montezuma 4-Bay Power Tool Organizer

Keeping power tools organized requires an organizer like this model that boasts a 4-bay design. It also saves space in a garage or workshop as it’s designed to be mounted on the wall.

Sold by Wayfair, Home Depot and Amazon

Top gifts for woodworking

IRWIN Tools Quick-Grip Light-Duty Corner Clamp

This corner clamp will keep dad’s woodworking components stable while he builds for precise dimensions every time.

Sold by Amazon

AstroAI Air Compressor

An air compressor like this compact model is useful for many woodworking projects. It can also be used for tasks like adding air to tires and inflating balloons.

Sold by Amazon

BeaverCraft Deluxe Wood Carving Kit

Woodworking dads will love this comprehensive collection of tools with handsome walnut handles. It comes with a leather pouch for storage.

Sold by Amazon

Top gifts for backyard and garden projects

XtremepowerUS Roto Digger Garden Auger

Gardening tasks are simplified with this garden auger with a rugged design and capable of digging holes and planting bulbs. It’s compatible with most hex cut drills.

Sold by Home Depot

Revive Outdoors Grill Lights, 2-Pack

These powerful little lights will illuminate a grill for cooking in low-light situations. You’ll get two lights for one low price.

Sold by Amazon

Novelty Lights Aurora Battery Operated Outdoor Spotlight, Pack of 3

These spotlights work with batteries and have motion sensors, making them suitable for numerous lighting needs. The set includes three lights.

Sold by Wayfair

Firm Grip Large Dura-Knit Work Gloves

Strong material, silicone-coated palms, and a comfortable fit make these work gloves practical for numerous jobs outside the home. They are available in a choice of sizes.

Sold by Home Depot

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones

Whether dad is using power tools or a lawnmower, these Bose headphones will muffle and filter out noise so he can immerse himself in his favorite music instead. They offer the quality you’d expect from this top brand.

Sold by Amazon

