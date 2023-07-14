Gadgets that offer an easier life

The best gadgets don’t force you to change your established habits so you can fit them into your life. They also aren’t complicated devices that require a doctorate in high-tech just to operate. If you want your life to be easier, you need simple tools that solve a problem in an innovative way, like a smart vacuum.

This list of products ranges from bidet attachments to unique skillets, ensuring there is something here for everyone. If you’d like to infuse your life with convenience, peruse this list of affordable items to see what appeals to you.

No-brainer products that make your life easier

PetSafe Drinkwell Pet Fountain

Keep your pet hydrated with this convenient pet fountain for cats and small dogs. It holds 1 gallon of water and has a falling stream that encourages your pet to drink. The carbon filter ensures only the freshest, cleanest water fills the bowl.

Suprus Rechargeable Electric Arc Lighter

Matches are one-time-use items. Plus, if you’re not careful, you can burn yourself. This rechargeable lighter has a bendable neck and can light candles, stoves, grills, fireworks and more. It is ideal for camping and hiking. One charge offers up to 500 windproof lightings.

Kasa Smart Plug

If you just want to control a few lights or electronic devices without the hassle of turning your entire house into a smart home, these plugs are for you. Whether you are at home or away on vacation, you can control appliances from your phone. If you do wish to use voice control, these plugs also work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant.

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker

If you’ve ever misplaced an essential item, such as your keys or a phone, you know how stressful life can become in an instant. This Bluetooth tracker has a 200-foot range, so you will never have to worry about losing items in your home again.

OXO Good Grips Soap Dispensing Palm Brush

This nylon brush is contoured to fit in the palm of your hand to provide a comfortable, ergonomic cleaning experience. The handle features a non-slip grip and can be filled with dish soap, which can be dispensed with a press of a button whenever needed.

Collapsible Stainless Steel Drinking Straws (two-pack)

If you like drinking with a straw and you also like saving the planet, you no longer have to choose between the two. This portable, collapsible straw has a keychain design, so you can bring it with you wherever you go. It is a reusable straw made of stainless steel to help reduce environmental pollution.

Finger Chopsticks

It’s tough to snack while working on your computer or gaming. Greasy fingers can make a mess of your keyboard or controllers. These convenient chopsticks slip onto your fingers to let you snack without getting your hands dirty.

Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener

Uncorking a bottle of wine can be challenging, even if you are a connoisseur. This cordless bottle opener accomplishes the task effortlessly in seconds with just the push of a button. For your convenience, the purchase includes a free foil cutter as well.

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel

Some research suggests that your keyboard is dirtier than your toilet seat. Still, cleaning it can be such a nuisance that you neglect the task. This biodegradable gel can be pressed onto nearly any uneven surface, such as a keyboard or a car vent, to remove dust and loose dirt quickly.

Masterpan Nonstick 3-Section Meal Skillet

Cook an entire meal in a single pan. This three-compartment skillet has a riveted steel handle with a silicone grip. The dishwasher-safe skillet is also oven-safe up to 350 degrees. It has a PFOA-free nonstick coating.

Luxe Bidet Non-Electric Bidet Toilet Attachment

This bidet toilet attachment can be installed quickly by a DIYer. It features two nozzles for gentle front and rear washing. Not only will you save toilet paper, but you will be cleaner and feel fresh. For peace of mind, this bidet attachment comes with an 18-month warranty.

Cactaki 32-Ounce Water Bottle

With its clever graphics, this 32-ounce water bottle encourages you to stay hydrated. The insulated sleeve helps keep your beverage cool, and the convenient one-click lid pops open at the press of a button. The bottle is made from BPA-free plastic.

Mini Plant Watering Globes

If you love plants but find yourself constantly forgetting to water them, a self-watering globe is the perfect no-brainer product for you. This ingenious device will water your plants … even when you go on vacation. These hand-blown glass globes feature a bird design and come in a pack of three.

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer

This clever strainer snaps onto nearly any round pot or bowl. It is smaller than the typical strainer and is ideal for homes with compact kitchens. The strainer is made of food-grade silicone that is dishwasher-safe and suitable for temperatures up to 440 degrees.

KitchenArt Scrap Trap

This portable crumb bucket fits under your counter, over a drawer or cabinet and holds up to 2 quarts of food scraps. It comes with a convenient scraper, so you can just brush your countertop clean when you are done preparing food.

Drop Stop The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler

This bestselling item is the epitome of a simple yet great idea. The Drop Stop fills the gap between your car seat and center console to keep small items such as food and change from falling into hard-to-reach areas. Each purchase includes two fillers — one for the driver’s side and one for the passenger’s side.

