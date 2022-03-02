Which Bissell carpet cleaners are best?

While regular vacuuming does a great job removing surface dirt and debris from your carpets, investing in a carpet cleaner can help you keep your carpets in the best condition. Of all the brands of carpet cleaners, Bissell is one of the most trusted, versatile companies out there. They offer dozens of carpet cleaner selections to fit each household and at an accessible range of prices.

When picking your Bissell carpet cleaner, the Number One option based on features and price is the Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner Machine.

What to know before you buy a Bissell carpet cleaner

Your carpet tells the story of your life. As you wrestle kids, play with pets and spend quiet nights at home, your carpet is there as a backdrop. But along the way it will undoubtedly become soiled. Aside from resolving obvious stains or messes, cleaning your carpets is an important part of maintaining your home.

First, cleaning your carpets will save you money in the long run. Your carpet was an investment and as you keep up with regular cleanings, you’ll be more likely to keep it in beautiful condition, prolonging the time to replace it. Aside from the cost savings, regular carpet cleaning will help your entire house look and smell better.

Most importantly, regularly maintaining your carpets with a carpet cleaner will reduce the spread and build-up of allergens and bacteria in your home. The fibers of your carpets are the perfect home for bacteria from the outside world to grow and a great place for allergens to get trapped. These can impact both your health and that of your household.

When you make the choice to invest in an at-home carpet cleaner, Bissell will definitely be one of the first brands you see during your research. As a top name in the carpet cleaning industry, Bissell combines power, function and affordability so you get the most out of your carpet cleaner. They also offer a plethora of options, many of which are tailor-made to tackle pet and kid-related stains.

Type

As you search for the Bissell carpet cleaner that works best for your home, you’ll find you have two options: upright and portable. If you’re looking for a professional-grade model, you’ll likely want an upright carpet cleaner. These typically have larger-capacity water tanks, so you’ll spend less time filling and changing water. Plus, many Bissell models have a tool meant for spot cleaning.

The benefit of a portable carpet cleaner, on the other hand, is its maneuverability. These are made for spot cleaning and are able to be taken anywhere in the house. Many portable Bissell carpet cleaners also work on furniture and upholstery. If you want complete freedom, choose a cordless model.

Size

A big consideration you should take into account is the size machine you want to handle. This includes the capacity of the machine, the width and the weight.

While the tank capacity may not seem like a big deal, it will determine how often you have to switch out the water during your carpet cleaning, which could impact the amount of time you spend on the chore. Bissell carpet cleaners come in tank capacities from 8 ounces up to 128 ounces in the professional-grade uprights.

If you plan on using your Bissell carpet cleaner in tight places, you will need to pay special attention to the width of the machine you consider. Aside from the spot cleaning tools, most Bissell carpet cleaners have a cleaning path width of 9.5 to 12 inches. If you’re worried about a Bissell model working in your home, measure the harder-to-reach areas you plan to clean.

Finally, the weight of the machine will make a big difference in whether or not you enjoy using it. Handheld and cordless models are the lightest, some weighing only a few pounds. The uprights, on the other hand, can weigh more than 25 pounds. While this is based mostly on personal preference, it’s important to keep in mind.

Intended use

The Bissell carpet cleaner you choose will depend on how you plan to use it. For the occasional spot cleaning, a portable carpet cleaner will do the trick. However, a portable carpet cleaner will be woefully ill equipped to handle an entire house. In that case, you would do better with a professional-grade upright carpet cleaner.

Consider the size of the area you plan on cleaning. The smaller the area, the smaller the machine you can buy. Generally speaking, if you’re planning on cleaning large areas or entire rooms of carpet, an upright carpet cleaner will save you a great amount of time and effort.

What to look for in a quality Bissell carpet cleaner

3-inch tough stain tool

There are several Bissell carpet cleaner models that include a 3-inch tough stain tool meant specifically for addressing deeper, more difficult stains. This tool scrubs the area, while simultaneously suctioning. It’s also great for tough stains on upholstery.

Dual Dirtlifter PowerBrush

Most of the Bissell upright carpet cleaners feature the Dual Dirtlifter PowerBrush, a set of four rotating brushes that combine with intense suction to lift as much dirt as possible. Because of the multiple rows of rotating brushes, this is another great tool for tackling stains. Even if you don’t see it, this is how your Bissell carpet cleaner will get the dirt deep within the carpet fibers.

Heatwave Technology

In some Bissell carpet cleaners, you’ll find Bissell’s Heatwave Technology. This keeps the temperature of the water in your carpet cleaner more consistent, giving you a reliable, thorough cleaning every time.

Spraying Crevice Tool

Stains and dirt can happen anywhere and for those hard-to-reach places, you’ll want Bissell’s Spraying Crevice Tool. Designed to clean along the edges of your carpets, in the corners and within crevices, this tool won’t just suction up the surface dirt. It can also spray cleaning solution on spots and stains so you get a 100% clean carpet, even in the areas only you know about.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bissell carpet cleaner

While a carpet cleaner may not be something you buy on impulse, Bissell offers a variety of models in a range of prices. For an upright, you can expect to spend between $113-$492 and for a portable or cordless model, you’ll find one between $84-$392. The higher end of the price ranges are typically associated with bundles, which are commonly offered by Bissell.

Bissell carpet cleaner FAQ

How long do Bissell carpet cleaners last?

A. The actual machine is made to last for years with the proper maintenance. If you use one of Bissell’s carpet cleaning solutions, it will last as long as a year after the seal is broken.

How do you maintain a Bissell carpet cleaner?

A. The most important task to maintain your Bissell carpet cleaner is to regularly flush the internal lines with hot water. Along with that, you should rinse and air dry the tanks after each use to prevent mold or mildew buildup.

How long is a Bissell warranty?

A. Bissell offers a 2-year limited warranty with their carpet cleaners. This covers any defective or manufacturing part that leads to a malfunction. Depending on where you buy your carpet cleaner, additional warranties may be available.

What’s the best Bissell carpet cleaner to buy?

Top Bissell carpet cleaner

Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner Machine

What you need to know: With this upright-style carpet cleaner, you can have a professional-quality carpet cleaning on your terms and on your schedule.

What you’ll love: The Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner Machine works wonders on deeply-set stains and restores your carpets to their former glory.

What you should consider: Although it guarantees power, that means a bigger machine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Wayfair.

Top Bissell carpet cleaner for the money

Bissell SpotClean ProHeat Portable Spot and Stain Carpet Cleaner

What you need to know: This little workhorse is remarkably effective at lifting stains, because of the dual-tank technology and features.

What you’ll love: Aside from being easy to carry, this portable carpet cleaner features the 3-inch tough stain tool to help you work out set-in stains.

What you should consider: The hose is a little short and some users have noted that it isn’t as effective at removing pet stains.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Wayfair.

Worth checking out

Bissell ProHeat 2x Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner

What you need to know: If you need a carpet cleaner for pet messes, the Bissell ProHeat 2x Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner is one of the best options, especially when paired with a pet-specific solution.

What you’ll love: Aside from the pet-focused features (pet urine eliminator, upholstery tool and CleanShot Pretreater) Express Clean Mode means your carpets will be dry and ready for living faster.

What you should consider: According to some buyers, the upholstery tool leaves something to be desired.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Kohl’s and Wayfair.

