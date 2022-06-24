Finding the right blanket basket can help add style to your room, keep throws tidy and add polish and organization to your decor.

Which blanket basket is best?

Having a selection of cozy throws on hand is a great way to add warmth and comfort to an afternoon on the couch or an evening of watching your favorite television show. But throw blankets can easily add visual clutter when they’re not in use. Enter the blanket basket: folding your throws for neat storage out of sight is a great way to make your space look neat while adding all the style and panache of a great basket.

If you’re looking for a quality, inexpensive blanket basket, the Superior Wicker Basket by Dovecote is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a blanket basket

The decor of the room

Baskets are not all alike. They come in styles ranging from boho to elegant. Baskets made of wicker and other grass-like materials look great in more casual decor, whereas woolen or fabric-based baskets are a good choice for more modern rooms.

Adaptability to pets

Wicker baskets look great but can provide an irresistible scratching post for cats. If you’ve got cats, you may want to opt for a blanket basket that’s smooth and less enticing for them. On the other hand, woolen baskets can sometimes prove a temptation for dogs, particularly younger ones who like to chew. So consider your pets and their behavior when deciding on your basket.

Covered vs. open

A covered basket keeps its contents neat and out of sight. An open basket helps you create a tableau, with beautifully-arranged baskets and pillows adding visual interest to a room. For example, consider using a blanket basket with neatly-rolled quilts you can easily pull out for baby’s tummy time, or even to hold easily-accessible towels in a guest bedroom.

What to look for in a quality blanket basket

Size

Consider how many blankets you want to keep handy and shop accordingly. Take into account the amount of floor space available. Buy a blanket basket that’s roomy enough to hold all the blankets you’ll reasonably need without creating too big of a footprint for the room.

Recycled materials

If protecting the environment is high up on your list of values, look for a basket made of recycled material, such as rubber, plastic, rope or felt from reused items. You can also shop for wicker made of easily-renewed materials, such as bamboo.

Washability

Homes with small children or pets will benefit from buying a basket that’s easily tossed in the washing machine for a quick spruce-up. Look for fabric baskets that hold their shape and are clearly labeled as machine washable. Be sure to look at the care instructions for drying, as it is often in the dryer that baskets lose their shape. If the basket has any wool in it, err on the side of caution and air dry it.

How much you can expect to spend on a blanket basket

Blanket baskets range from $20 to around $70. Larger baskets containing pricier materials, like wooden handles, will lean to the higher end of the range, while simple, woven baskets can be found for less.

Blanket basket FAQ

What’s the best way to style a blanket basket?

A. There are as many ways to style your basket as there are rooms with blanket baskets. You can start with a simple stack of two or three neatly-folded throws. If you want to add more pizazz to the look, fold the blankets lengthwise into fours, then carefully wrap them from one end to the other to create a tube (it should be no taller than a foot and a half to maintain its stability). Tie it with a ribbon or a piece of twine to keep it wrapped, then stand it up with one or two other similar-wrapped blankets. Add a small pillow up front to complete the look. You can substitute holiday-appropriate pillows as the seasons change.

What are the best materials for blanket baskets?

A. Consider the room’s natural activity, as well as its humidity level. If you want to place a blanket basket in a humid area, such as a screened-in porch or a leaky basement, consider a material that won’t mold or mildew, like wire. For homes where there is a lot of dust, pet dander or pet hair floating about, a basket with a detachable, easily washed liner can be a real lifesaver.

What’s the best blanket basket to buy?

Top blanket basket

Superior Wicker Basket by Dovecote

What you need to know: This extra-large natural hyacinth wicker basket has a rectangular yet rounded shape and is deep enough to hold all your favorite throws.

What you’ll love: The round silver handles add a stylish, modern vibe to this beautifully constructed basket. The textured design looks great in modern or casual decor.

What you should consider: More classic or traditional decor may benefit from a less textured basket to maintain the look.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top blanket basket for the money

Wicker Basket by Andover Mills

What you need to know: Classic and understated, this basket keeps throws neat without drawing a lot of attention to itself.

What you’ll love: The liner detaches, making it a breeze to toss in the wash to keep your basket clean.

What you should consider: At just 12 inches wide, this compact basket will only hold one throw or two thinner ones.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Best Choice Products Vintage Multipurpose Hyacinth Storage Basket

What you need to know: The gorgeous, durable design of this basket will make it a favorite for a long time to come.

What you’ll love: This comes in two colors, natural and brown, allowing you to match your decor perfectly. The cover is stylish and keeps contents out of sight for a neat, polished look.

What you should consider: If you like the look of a throw draped casually over the edge of a basket, the cover may prevent you from achieving it. Consider propping the cover up on its side if you want to keep the basket open.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

