Top Stories
New grand jury seated for next stage of Trump investigation
Top Stories
Chief: 1 dead, 1 injured in Bristol fire
Video
Ed commissioner defends paying Peters to leave as search starts for new Providence superintendent
Video
Samuel E. Wright, voice of Sebastian in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ dies at 74
Baker signs bill to build new Holyoke Soldiers’ Home
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
Ed commissioner defends paying Peters to leave as search starts for new Providence superintendent
Video
Top Stories
‘Go back where you came from’: RI woman faces trial for berating Black family
Video
‘Let the car go’: Lessons learned from the June 1 riot in Providence
Video
Agreement struck to terminate Providence superintendent
Video
RI education commissioner asks for Prov. superintendent’s resignation; School Board votes no confidence
Video
Top Stories
Bay View’s Brooke Brennan wins girls golf state championship
Video
Top Stories
Scituate woman battling breast cancer gets tickets to Brady’s return to Foxboro
Video
NK tops Middletown in boys lacrosse; Hendricken tops La Salle in boys volleyball
Video
Hometown Hero: Bryant’s Matt Woods
Video
More fans to be allowed at Bruins, Celtics games
Top Stories
The Providence Riot: One Year Later
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 5/21/2021: Prov. School Board President Nick Hemond; Coronavirus reopening
Video
Cold Case: Who Killed John Gomes?
Video
Newsmakers 5/14/2021: General Treasurer Seth Magaziner
Video
Target 12: Lingering Layoff
Video
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Mexican Style Spicy Burger
Video
Top Stories
Family Service of Rhode Island
Video
Elin Hilderbrand to visit RI for summer book event!
Video
Road to The Rhode Show: Jonathan Pogash
Video
In the Kitchen: Greek Style Guacamole
Video
Home
How to keep your house cool in summer
Stories Trending Now
‘Go back where you came from’: RI woman faces trial for berating Black family
Video
Chief: 1 dead, 1 injured in Bristol fire
Video
Baker proposes legislation to extend some emergency measures
Video
Warren man charged with attacking mother with hammer
Video
Fourth stimulus check: Congressional support grows for new direct payment
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Summer Planning Guide: See what’s in store for Southern New England
Video
Student Setbacks & Successes: Helping kids stay on track and feel supported through uncertain times
Video
Vaccine 101: Laying out the facts and dispelling the myths before you get the shot
Video
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
‘You are making a difference’: East Providence teens participate in Moderna vaccine trial
Video
COVID milestone: 50% of US adults now fully vaccinated
Sunscreen, water bottle, face mask: What summer camp will look like in Rhode Island this year
Video
Roger Williams Park Zoo updates mask-wearing guidelines
RI State House to partially reopen next month; masks will still be required
Video
27% of RI adolescents partially vaccinated; decline in weekly COVID data continues
Video
Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12
Video
Report: ‘A very great many things’ caused COVID-19 tragedy at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home
Video
White House calling for WHO to support international investigation into COVID-19 origins
Video
Newport looks to make big comeback as tourists return
Video
East Providence dedicates tree to the nearly 200 residents who died from COVID-19
Video
50% of Rhode Islanders fully vaccinated; fewest hospitalizations in 8 months
Video
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
Warwick applies for grant to fix Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse
Video
Many more than ‘7 swans a swimming’ seen in the Seekonk River this spring
Video
RIPTA utilizing the sun to power up and save money
Video
Don't Miss
BankNewport City Center adds roller disco, outdoor movies to Providence summer fare
How to watch Wednesday’s total lunar eclipse of ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’
Cosmic 2-for-1: Total lunar eclipse combines with supermoon
Rising again: Scialo Bros. Bakery reopens
Special edition of ‘Good Night Lights’ honors young boy who died of cancer
Video
Providence student’s unique ‘Game Show Club’ carries over to the classroom
Video
Handwritten example of famous Einstein equation gets $1.2M