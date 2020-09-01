Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
30°
Providence
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
NEWS
Local News
COVID-19
Gas Tracker
Crime
Politics
Ukraine Crisis
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Download Our Apps
Top Stories
Police: Vehicles, business hit in shots fired incident …
Top Stories
2 teens charged in shooting outside Boston school
Fauci to deliver commencement address at RWU
Video
2 men stabbed in Providence
Video
Ukraine leader says he seeks peace ‘without delay’ …
WEATHER
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Weather
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Honoring Black History
Maternal Health Matters
Supply Chain Explained
Housing Hurdles
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
TARGET 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
Gov. McKee speaks out on FBI investigation
Video
Top Stories
FBI interviews multiple people about ILO contract
Video
RI congressional candidate Neary arrested in Ohio
Video
Eleanor Slater now costing $760K per patient
2 minutes may cost RI insurer hundreds of millions
Video
SPORTS
PC Hoops
College
High School
Hometown Hero
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
Red Sox
Patriots: New England Nation
Big Race – Daytona
Friday Night Blitz
Team of the Week
Big Game Bound
China 2022
Double OT
Top Stories
PC Hoops: Recapping a historic season
Video
Top Stories
P-Bruins shutout Hershey 2-0
Video
Top-seeded Kansas beats Providence 66-61
Video
PC, Kansas set for Sweet 16 showdown
Video
Robert Kraft credits teens for calling audible on …
LOCAL PROGRAMS
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
Cold Case: Who killed Henry Reeves?
Video
Top Stories
Ghost Army: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts Wednesday
Video
Newsmakers 3/25/2022: Seth Magaziner; Col. Manni
Video
Target 12 Investigation: Losing Ground
Video
Newsmakers 3/18/2022: URI President Marc Parlange; …
Video
THE RHODE SHOW
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Did the Oscars strike gold?
Video
Top Stories
Recapping some of the standout looks from Oscars’ …
Video
In the Kitchen: Oyster Mushroom & Ginger Ravioli
Video
Concerned about thinning hair? Learn more about scalp …
Video
ET recaps Hollywood’s biggest night
Video
JOBS
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
MORE
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Remarkable Women
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Cold Cases
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
Signup for Alerts & Email News
BestReviews
Press Releases
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Teas
Best immune booster tea
Top Teas Headlines
Best chaga tea
Best St. John’s wort tea
Best nettle tea
Best ginseng tea
Best milk thistle tea
Best kava tea
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
Police: Woman charged with DUI in Cranston rollover
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock, wins best actor Oscar
Gov. McKee speaks out on FBI investigation
Police: Vehicles, business hit in shots fired incident …
Police ID man killed in parking garage collapse
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Maternal Health Matters: Helping moms find the care …
Ghost Army: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts Wednesday
Honoring Black History: Mind Body Soul
View All 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Much of Shanghai locked down as mass COVID-19 testing …
Moderna: Low-dose COVID shots work for young kids
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID; Bill quarantining
Man forfeits $57,000 Pokemon card, gets prison for …
Experts worry virus variant may push up COVID cases
Providence Schools hosting after-school vaccination …
Kids with COVID-19 have antibodies that last 7 months
Moderna seeks FDA approval for 4th dose
More than 30 companies to start making Pfizer’s COVID …
Brown’s Jha named WH COVID-19 Coordinator
No time limit for RI’s COVID state of emergency
RI extends state of emergency amid COVID spike overseas
View All Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Sea level rise accelerating, new report reveals
No lack of Christmas trees at some RI farms despite …
A-maize-ing corn mazes to get lost in this fall
View All Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
New RI State Police K-9 to help victims of traumatic …
Pickleball keeps Rhode Islanders active during pandemic
Teen caught in famous tornado video to get new truck
Fall River man touts electric unicycle as answer …
VIDEO: Dust devil captured on camera in Taunton